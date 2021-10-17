3 Eastern Conference teams that impressed the most during the 2021-22 NBA Preseason

The preseason is officially over, and the Eastern Conference is set up to be a much tougher conference this season. Many teams have improved this offseason by adding talent through the draft, free agency, and trade to get ready for the long season.

With the Eastern Conference feeling a little lopsided last season, it looks to be more balanced this season. This preseason might have been proof of that, and these three teams were impressive.

The NBA Eastern Conference teams which impressed in preseason

#3 New York Knicks 4-0

Eastern Conference New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle drives into the paint

Last season, the New York Knicks made a surprising playoff run and ended up with the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks played a defensive style of play and turned every game into a battle, never giving up. With the coaching staff staying intact, it seems the team’s gritty attitude will once again be in play.

The Knicks went undefeated in the preseason, winning all four games they played. They beat the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards quite handily and then had two close games with the Detroit Pistons and the Wizards. In three out of the four games, they scored over 115 points, which is well over last season’s average of just 107.

On top of that, in every game, they made an apparent effort to attempt more threes. They took over 30 three's in every game, the average from last season, and even took 52 three's in the first game against the Wizards. Last season, the Knicks ranked 27th in three-point attempts, and if they increase that number, they could have a more potent offense.

Despite the struggles of the Knicks' two key free-agent signings, the rest of the team seems ready to make another playoff push. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier both averaged under 10 points per game while also shooting under 40% from the field and 30% from three. It’s just preseason, so nothing to be alarmed over, even more so when the rest of the team looks so good.

Last season's Most Improved Player of the year, Julius Randle, seems to be out to prove that last season was not a lucky season and can be repeated. R.J. Barrett appears to have continued his upwards trajectory, while Derrick Rose is playing like he hasn’t missed a beat.

The Knicks want to try to at least make it out of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs this season, and with the way the team looked this preseason, it might be possible.

