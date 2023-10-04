3 EuroLeague stars who moved to NBA ahead of 2023-24 season

This summer saw a lot of former NBA players move to the EuroLeague to rejuvenate their respective careers. The Hernangomez brothers (Willy and Juancho), Jabari Parker, Kemba Walker and Serge Ibaka were some of the players that left the NBA after several years and decided to play in Europe.

On the other hand, some of the best EuroLeague players of the 2022-23 season went the opposite direction and will play in the United States.

With that in mind, we take a look at three EuroLeague stars who will play in the NBA this year.

3 EuroLeague stars that moved to NBA ahead of 2023-24 season

#3 - Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks)

Dante Exum returns to the NBA after spending the past two years in the EuroLeague with Barcelona and Partizan. He is coming off a season where he averaged 13.2 ppg and 2.7 assists and helped the Serbian team come a step away from the EuroLeague Final Four.

Now, he will play for the Dallas Mavericks, after spending his first seven years of his NBA career between the Utah Jazz (2014-2019) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2019-2021).

"I think going over to Europe, spending the last two seasons there, helped me tremendously, the importance of valuing the ball, valuing possessions. I wouldn't take it back in any sense," the Aussie guard told reporters during the Mavs' Media Day on Friday, via Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

"I am glad I was able to fight my way back here. But, I think it is just staying healthy, staying on court and make sure everyday I work on my game."

Dante Exum is expected to come off the bench for Dallas, as a backup of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who will share the two guard positions.

#2 - Vasilije Micic (OKC Thunder)

After a few years of speculation, Vasilije Micic finally made the move to the NBA and signed a three-year deal with the OKC Thunder, who held his draft rights since 2020.

Micic, who won back-to-back EuroLeague titles with Anadolu Efes (2021, 2022), said that this was the right moment for him to make the move to the NBA.

"Honestly this was last summer, I was looking for NBA because I felt like I’m 29 years old, and still I feel very excited about basketball and enthusiastic," Vasilije Micic said during the Thunder's Media Day on Monday, via Yahoo Sports.

"But after this summer I would not think, obviously to consider NBA because I felt like reaching out the highest level in Europe is very hard, too, staying there and being able to play on that level is very, very difficult thing. I was very happy there, too. But I’m very happy that this finally happened because I’ve been honestly working for nine years to reach the NBA, so I think it was worth it."

The Serbian star guard, who had averages of 16.0 ppg and 5.4 apg and a PIR of 17.4 last season, is expected to come off the bench for an OKC team that has playoff aspirations.

#1 - Sasha Vezenkov (Sacramento Kings)

The 2023 EuroLeague MVP is coming off an impressive season where he led Olympiacos to the championship game, which ended in a late 79-78 loss to the eventual champions Real Madrid.

He finished the season with averages of 17.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg and a PIR of 21.5 and is now preparing for the new chapter in his career.

"I will be ready for anything. I am ready for the opportunity. I think I can help the team. Whenever the coach decides, I am here to do it," the Bulgarian forward told reporters on Monday, via Eurohoops.net.

"It does not mean anything to come off the bench. The most important is to help the team win."

Heading into the start of the season, coach Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings have a lot of faith in what Vezenkov can bring to the floor for the team. Fans should expect him to have a lot of playing time coming off the bench as a power forward.