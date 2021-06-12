3 Golden State Warriors players unlikely to return with the team in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors faced a disappointing end to their 2020-21 NBA season. They ended the regular season as the 8th seed and were six games above .500 (39-33) but only made the play-in tournament.

There, the Golden State Warriors had two chances to get to the playoffs but squandered both opportunities. The Warriors front office has faced scrutiny for failing to surround Stephen Curry with elite talent, and several questions are being raised regarding the franchise's future.

Bob Myers says there was a two-hour meeting at Warriors HQ with Stephen Curry on Saturday and a 90-minute convo with Draymond Green this morning. All about next steps. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 24, 2021

The front office applied for a Disabled Player Exception when Klay Thompson suffered an Achilles tear, but they didn't use it. Moreover, the Warriors made no additions at the NBA trade deadline when the rest of the league was busy upgrading their rosters.

The Warriors' $9,258,000 Disabled Player Exception granted for Klay Thompson's season-ending injury will officially expire today unused. — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) April 19, 2021

Although the Golden State Warriors' season ended before the postseason, there were a few positives, though. The emergence of James Wiseman was heartening, while role players found their rhythm alongside Curry and Draymond Green.

Now with Klay Thompson reportedly coming back healthy next season, major changes need to be made to their roster by the Golden State Warriors. On that note, let's take a look at three players who are unlikely to return with the Golden State Warriors for the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. with the Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of the best trade assets of the Golden State Warriors. He is a two-way wing, one of the most prized commodities in the league, which means a sign-and-trade with him is a strong possibility.

Moreover, Oubre Jr. was signed by the Warriors as a temporary replacement for Klay Thompson. With the latter returning next season, retaining Oubre Jr. could be very costly for the team. Kelly Oubre Jr. can command anywhere between $15-20 million in free agency, so retaining him would mean a massive luxury tax bill for the Golden State Warriors.

Report: Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks interested in Kelly Oubre Jr. https://t.co/oJ5hPbxwtO — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 10, 2021

Head coach Steve Kerr said the following about Oubre Jr.'s future with the team:

"Klay's going to start when he gets back. So would Kelly be interested in coming off the bench? That's a question only he can answer. So he'll weigh his options; we'll weigh ours, and we'll see where it all goes."

There is little chance that Kelly Oubre Jr. will accept a bench role with the Warriors when a host of teams free agency are interested in his services.

#2 Eric Paschall

Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors

Eric Paschall has been incredibly impressive during his stint with the Golden State Warriors. He was in the All-Rookie first team in 2020 and was a key part of the Warriors' lineup in the 2019-20 NBA season when Curry and Thompson were injured.

Paschall has shown growth potential and is the reason why he could be a great trade asset in the upcoming off-season. Mychal Mulder is another name that has come up, but Pascall has a stronger chance of getting traded, as he is more valuable than the former.

Juan Toscano-Anderson was recently signed on a multi-million dollar deal by the Golden State Warriors, so that means Paschal is now third in the rotation, behind Draymond Green and Toscano-Anderson.

Our Warriors season reviews continue with a look at Eric Paschall, whose Golden State tenure is at a crossroads: https://t.co/myGQwLLzQq — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 4, 2021

#3 Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II with the Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II was picked up by the Golden State Warriors in April and was sort of a 'hit-and-trial' run. The team wanted a defensive-minded guard who could neutralize the opposition's backcourt players, but Payton never got any worthwhile playing time.

He was signed on a 10-day contract but averaged just four minutes per game. However, out of the ten games Payton II played, he didn't even see more than 2 minutes on the floor in six of them.

Most of Gary Payton's production was during 'garbage time', so there is little to suggest he will return next season for a team that is going to contend for the title.

