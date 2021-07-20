3 ideal landing spots for CJ McCollum in the 2021 NBA offseason

CJ McCollum is a player who can be expected to be on the trade block this offseason, especially if Damian Lillard forces his way out of Portland. The shooting guard had a poor outing in the 2021 NBA playoffs, and there is a good possibility the Portland Trail Blazers are deeming him surplus to requirements this offseason.

The Portland Trail Blazers might go into rebuilding mode like the Houston Rockets did last season after trading James Harden. Portland is in a similar situation with Damian Lillard's future up in the air, and his decision will certainly affect CJ McCollum's status as well.

On that note, let's take a look at three ideal destinations CJ McCollum should choose if he gets traded in the 2021 NBA offseason -

#3 - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

There have been rumblings about a possible deal between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers this summer. The 76ers are looking to offload Ben Simmons, and are simultaneously interested in acquiring the services of Damian Lillard.

I cannot give up on the idea of a Ben Simmons-for-CJ McCollum trade... https://t.co/EnVWQ5l2Om — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) July 15, 2021

It will be difficult for Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball operations Daryl Morey to convince the Blazers of a straight swap of Lillard and Simmons. However, even if a deal involving Lillard doesn't materialize, there is another Portland Trail Blazers guard the 76ers can target.

CJ McCollum will be a seamless fit with the Philadelphia 76ers. The biggest complaint Joel Embiid and co. have from Ben Simmons is the lack of scoring, and that is exactly what CJ McCollum will provide the 76ers with. He is also a serviceable playmaker, which will help Doc Rivers' team compensate for Ben Simmons' passing.

Good morning shift . Happy Monday 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OUX5tfL7os — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 12, 2021

McCollum had a rough 2021 postseason, but he remains one of the underrated players in the league. He averaged 23 points and 4 assists on 40% shooting from downtown in the regular season, and that is something the Philadelphia 76ers can really use going into the 2021/22 NBA season.

