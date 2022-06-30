3 key players Golden State Warriors might not be able to keep hold of this offseason

The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA title but unlike most champions, they will not be able to keep a hold of their championship squad. They have the highest payroll in the league, and analysts believe that any team that has to face the Warriors also needs to face their financial might.

The Dubs have had an influx of several players over the past few years who all demand a higher paycheck. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole both deserve extensions, while the rookies and sophomores will get paid, too. The Big Three are all on max deals, and owner Joe Lacob cannot afford to pay everyone. Naturally, some players, who didn't see minutes or had no defined role, will have to go.

Who can the Golden State Warriors retain and who will they let go this summer?

Gary Payton II was rumored to be leaving for a big deal elsewhere, but he is one of Dub Nation's favorites. He is fifth in the team's jersey sales behind Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. GPII is also the son of a Bay Area legend, and his grit and grind mentality resonated with the fans.

Payton wrote a story about Curry in The Players' Tribune, capturing how valuable GPII truly is to the team. He said:

"We’ll see (president of basketball operations) Bob Myers at the practice facility, and Steph will be like, 'Don’t let that man go nowhere and have him guarding me in games. I don’t need that, Bob.' Hearing something like that from Steph? It means everything."

Additionally, Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. are also rumored to be departing for more money elsewhere. However, they are both valuable pieces and are unlikely to leave in free agency along with GPII.

So let's take a look at a few key names for Golden State who might find a new home this summer.

#1 Juan Toscano-Anderson

Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors signed Juan Toscano-Anderson to a multi-year deal last year, and the Dubs fans loved it. Toscano-Anderson, more commonly known as JTA, is a Bay Area native and grinded his way to the NBA, signing with his hometown team. He showed hustle, work ethic and the ability to adjust to the Warriors system last year to find a roster spot.

However, he found himself on the bench most of the time this year. He played 73 games and started in six but was 13th on the roster in regular-season minutes.

More importantly, JTA was last in playoff minutes this year (3.5 per game) as the Warriors won the championship. The offensive rating dropped by nearly 30 points per 100 possessions while he was on the floor. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that there is a strong possibility that JTA will not return to the Warriors next season.

Toscano-Anderson didn't receive a qualifying offer from the front office and is unlikely to re-sign. Chris Chiozza was also not given a qualifying offer, but his time was numbered anyway.

#2 Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica of the Golden State Warriors

Nemanja Bjelica was signed with high pick-and-pop hopes, but he slowly and steadily saw reduced minutes. Coach Steve Kerr realized that Bjelica isn't bringing much value to the squad other than his sharp passing and occasional 3-pointers.

While Bjelica was on the floor, the Warriors posted an offensive rating of 112.0 and 113.9 when he was off, improving by 1.9 points per 100 possessions when he sat. In the playoffs, the difference shoots up to 11.1 as they posted 117.5 when he was off and 106.4 when he was on.

He was 12th in playoff minutes at just 10 minutes per game, and his role has clearly been reduced. He has provided decent pick-and-pop moments alongside Curry and Poole. But the Golden State Warriors cannot afford to pay him and lose someone like Otto Porter Jr. in the process.

#3 Damion Lee

Steph Curry, left, and Damion Lee of the Golden State Warriors after winning the 2022 NBA title

There is a running joke in the Warriors community that Damion Lee is only part of the team because he is married to Steph Curry's sister, Sydel. Whether or not that is true is irrelevant because Lee was borderline unplayable last season. Other than his game-winner at the start of last season against the Bulls, there haven't been any big moments from him during his Warriors tenure.

While talking about On-Off, +/- and playoff minutes for the players mentioned above, it is important to note that Lee is in the bottom three in all those categories. The offensive rating tanks by 15.7 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor, and he was second-to-last in playoff minutes, ahead of only JTA.

With multiple contracts to be extended and free agents to be retained, Lee might be on his way out.

