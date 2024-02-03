3 Landing spots for Andre Drummond amid trade deadline rumors

Veteran center Andre Drummond has been rumored to be a trade target for most teams trying to contend. The Chicago Bulls are slowly blowing up their roster and there's a chance that Drummond could be shipped this season. The center is still a capable contributor for any playoff team that needs grit.

Drummond has played 49 games this season and started in seven of them. He's averaging 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for Chicago, which has been a significant help for the team. His production has increased his trade value and teams have reportedly reached out to the Bulls to try and trade for him.

Andre Drummond could be traded this season

The 2023-24 season has not been kind to the Bulls. They've continued to struggle to find effective ways to win. Furthermore, their tactics have not worked and the team could be blown up by the management soon. According to sources, Andre Drummond's name has been tossed as the biggest name the Bulls might trade ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline:

"The growing opinion was if LaVine’s contract can’t be moved the Bulls would likely make a smaller tweak to the current lineup, possibly moving an Andre Drummond if the right deal presented itself," Joe Cowley reported.

Teams have targeted Zach LaVine since the start of the season. However, his five-year, $215 million deal has proven to be too much for potential suitors to execute a trade. Additionally, LaVine's decline in production has been a red flag for most teams.

Trading for Drummond however, might be the only possible deal for Chicago at the moment. Given his contract and production on the floor, teams want to have him on their roster. Here are three teams that could acquire him at the deadline:

#3. New York Knicks

Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks' frontcourt took a hit when Mitchell Robinson injured his ankle. While he isn't out for the entire season, Robinson will continue to miss games until late into the season. This could be the time when the Knicks should add a proven presence inside.

Having Drummond would help the team's depth in the frontcourt. Since Robinson's injury, the Knicks have Isaiah Hartenstein and Taj Gibson manning the paint. They will eventually need help and with the talent and experience that Drummond has, he could help the team greatly.

#2. Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets recently traded for a center and gave up Victor Oladipo. The trade won't affect them since the player they acquired, Steven Adams, has been ruled out for the entire season. With that, the Rockets could still be in the market for an established backup big.

There have been rumors that the Rockets are targeting Drummond at the deadline:

"The Rockets, league sources said, are also exploring the center market, looking to bolster their rim protection," The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported. "According to those sources, Houston is keeping tabs on Utah’s Kelly Olynyk, Atlanta’s Clint Capela, Chicago’s Andre Drummond and Portland’s Robert Williams III (who has fans throughout the current coaching staff) among others."

Houston could make another move before the deadline and it could involve Drummond.

#1. LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

The LA Lakers are reportedly willing to give Drummond another shot with them. Now, they're rumored to make a move to trade for the former All-Star center.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are anticipating a potential playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets. In hopes of neutralizing Nikola Jokic, they are looking at a chance to trade for the veteran center:

"The Lakers have also considered dealing for players who could address specific needs in a potential playoff matchup, such as Andre Drummond of the Bulls, in anticipation of a postseason rematch with the Denver Nuggets and their big front line of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon, sources said," McMenamin wrote.

With the physicality he brings, Andre Drummond could be the right center to match up against Jokic.

