Andre Drummond rattles records, etches name in Bulls history with W: “My mentality is I’m not a backup”

Chicago Bulls backup center Andre Drummond made hay in their 118-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night at home, chalking up 24 points on an efficient 84.6% shooting to go along with 25 rebounds.

Inserted into the starting lineup with resident starter Nikola Vucevic out with a bruised adductor, the 13-year NBA veteran held the fort for his team in the middle as they survived the Hawks for their 14th win of the season.

Drummond was steady throughout the contest, which saw him go for 11-of-13 on the floor and collar 10 offensive and 15 defensive rebounds. For good measure, he added three steals and two blocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His 24-25-3-2 stat line made him the first-ever Bulls player to post such a stat line in a game.

Following their victory, the former UConn star shared that while he had been playing backup for the past couple of years, he has always kept a starter mentality, allowing him to perform at an exemplary level when much is asked of him.

The 30-year-old big man said by way of Chicago sportswriter K.C. Johnson:

“My mentality is I’m not a backup.”

Expand Tweet

Andre Drummond is now playing in his second season with the Bulls after joining them last year. Currently, he is averaging 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 13.5 minutes as a backup to Vucevic.

Prior to landing in Chicago, he had stops in Detroit, Cleveland, the LA Lakers, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

During his stay in the NBA, he has been a two-time NBA All-Star and a four-time rebounding leader.

Bulls coach happy over Andre Drummond’s record performance

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was among the first to give props to Andre Drummond after his record performance in their victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The 6-foot-11 center, who plays limited minutes for the Bulls, led the charge in their 118-113 victory, scoring 24 points and grabbing 25 rebounds. He was inserted into the starting lineup, with Nikola Vucevic out injured.

In the post-game press conference, Donovan expressed happiness to see their backup big man step up in a grand way, seeing how Drummond displays a tremendous work ethic.

The coach said (via NBC Chicago):

"He was awesome. I’m really personally happy for him just because every day he comes in and works and is about the team. And a guy of his caliber and what he’s done in his career, he probably deserves more minutes. But whatever he’s given minute-wise, he’s kept himself ready to play."

Andre Drummond played 38 minutes in their victory over the Hawks, triple his average of 13.5 minutes this season.