3 largest veteran contract extensions of the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season has been dominated by max rookie extensions, with the likes of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Michael Porter Jr. signing huge deals. Eleven players received maximum rookie extensions totaling $1.1 billion, which is a record.

However, besides the rookie max, there were several veteran players who also received extensions. These are called veteran extensions, which give NBA teams the option to add years to an existing contract that is not a max rookie deal.

Some of the players who have signed a vet max extension this season include Terry Rozier, Aaron Gordon, Marcus Smart and Jonas Valanciunas. On that note, here are the top three NBA players who signed the richest veteran extensions this season.

#1 Stephen Curry - $215 million, 4 years

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors proved last season that he is still one of the best players in the NBA, producing an MVP-caliber campaign. Curry finished third in MVP voting, behind Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, though.

Nevertheless, the Warriors rewarded Curry with a four-year, $215 million veteran extension in the offseason. It will be Curry's second $200 million deal, essentially confirming that he's going to be a Warrior for life. The deal kicks in next season, and will end after the 2025-26 campaign.

Curry will be 38 years old in the final year of his extension and he will be paid $59.6 million, the highest player salary in one season at the moment. It's a well-deserved contract for Curry, who changed the NBA and is one of the greatest players ever.

#2 Kevin Durant - $198 million, 4 years

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets returned with a bang last season. He missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to recovery from an Achilles tendon injury. But Durant did not miss a beat, as he almost single-handedly carried the Nets to the NBA Finals.

After the season, Durant led Team USA to an Olympic gold medal, cementing his status as possibly the best player in the game. The Nets immediately signed KD to a four-year, $198 million extension. The new deal starts next season, and will end after the 2025-26 campaign.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets



The Brooklyn Nets have signed 🗣 IT'S OFFICIALThe Brooklyn Nets have signed @KDTrey5 to a multi-year contract extension!!! 🗣 IT'S OFFICIALThe Brooklyn Nets have signed @KDTrey5 to a multi-year contract extension!!! https://t.co/ULopr4fquJ

Durant will be 37 in the final season of his deal, and will earn an annual salary of $53.2 million. The Slim Reaper has earned the big bucks after going through a major injury and returning like his old MVP self, which is impressive.

#3 Julius Randle - $117 million, 4 years

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks

Julius Randle led the New York Knicks last season to their first playoff appearance since 2013. Randle also won the Most Improved Player Award, cementing his status as one of the NBA's top stars. Despite struggling in the playoffs, where the Knicks got eliminated in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks gave Randle a veteran extension.

In the offseason, Randle signed a four-year, $117 million extension that starts next season, and will end after the 2025-26 campaign. He will have an average salary of $29.2 million, with a player option for the final season. Before landing in New York, Randle played for the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Randle is deserving of his new deal, not just because he was the Most Improved Player last season, but because he was also eighth in MVP voting and named to the All-NBA second team. He also became the first Knicks player and sixth in NBA history to average at least 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in a season.

