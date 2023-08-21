3 NBA players who can request trades following James Harden debacle with Sixers

This offseason could see multiple stars demand trades out of their teams like James Harden's public trade request out of Philadelphia.

His precarious situation with the 76ers could trigger a domino effect where several stars across the league try to end their contracts early.

The situation is prickly in numerous franchises where futures are uncertain and teams are not built for a championship. Organizations like the Pelicans, Hawks, Mavericks, Timberwolves and more need to make a deep playoff run soon or else they would have to deal with unhappy stars who want out.

James Harden openly insulted 76ers president Daryl Morey at a public event in China. The NBA launched an inquiry into the incident after he announced that he will not be associated with Morey or the Sixers franchise. He opted in to his final year of the contract expecting a trade, but the team has shown an interest in keeping him.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, James Harden might have to stay with the team after all.

Which NBA stars will demand a trade after James Harden's public request?

ESPN conducted a poll with it's NBA insiders, asking them which player will demand a trade next.

Kyrie Irving and subsequently Luka Doncic showed up in the results. The Dallas Mavericks are certainly not happy that after the acquisition of Irving, the team fell from fourth place to 11th. Irving and Doncic might want to take their talents somewhere else where they have a better chance at a title.

Additionally, names like Ja Morant, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell were also part of the results, even though they are seemingly happy with their franchise's direction.

Let's take a look at the first three names who will feel the domino effect triggered by James Harden.

#1, Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers with James Harden, left

James Harden has said that nothing can be done to fix the relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers. If he leaves the team, the first player to demand a trade will be Joel Embiid. He has seen many stars and great role players leave the team, and pundits are now suggesting he might want out as well.

Even if Harden ends up staying, Embiid might still want out. The 76ers have never been to the Eastern Conference finals during his tenure, and rumors linking him with other teams have started to surface.

Despite his MVP season and spectacular numbers, the team is no closer to the championship in the coming season as it was last year. Ever since the Harden debacle, the Sixers aren't even considered a top three team in the East. The Celtics, Bucks and Heat all have better odds to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

#2, Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has shown unhappiness with the New Orleans Pelicans before. Two season ago, his parents demanded that Williamson go to another franchise because the Pelicans weren't doing enough to surround him with talent.

A lot has changed since then. CJ McCollum joined the team, and players like Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall have started to flourish in their roles. However, despite all of that, the Pelicans are not even considered top six in the Western Conference.

Williamson's injury history is the main reason behind the mediocrity, and several analysts are suggesting that the franchise might trade him for another star. He has been mentioned in rumors all summer.

When healthy, Zion Williamson is still considered a force to reckon with. He puts up incredible numbers but is often sidelined due to injuries. Several pundits have called the Pelicans' medical and fitness staff into question, further fueling rumors that Williamson might be unhappy in New Orleans.

#3, Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns (left) of the Minnesota Timberwolves guarding James Harden

Karl-Anthony Towns could be another disgruntled star who demands a trade after James Harden. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in the lottery or the play-in spots for years.

Analyzing their roster and the obvious holes in the offense and defense, one can say they are simply incapable of going on a deep playoff run in the coming seasons. They cannot compete in a grueling seven-game series with the top star-studded teams of the West. Unfortunately for Minnesota fans, it looks like they will continue to struggle in the mid-table spots of the conference.

Many pundits and fans have suggested the team let go of Karl-Anthony Towns and focus on building a roster around Anthony Edwards. The 2020 first pick has been phenomenal lately. He is coming off his first All-Star season and is now in the conversation for the 2023-24 MVP award.

Karl-Anthony Towns might not have signed up to be a second option on this team, and the rumors of him wanting out have emerged.

