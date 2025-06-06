3 NBA Players to win MVP, Championship, Scoring Title in one season

OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to be part of NBA history as he tries to become only the fourth player in league annals to win MVP, championship and the scoring title in one season. He looks to complete it by leading his team over the Indiana Pacers in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series, which tipped off on Thursday.

Ad

'SGA' is at the tail end of what has been an eventful campaign, which has seen him lead the Thunder to the best record in the league of 68-14 and a return trip to the Finals. Along the way, he led the league in scoring with an impressive 32.7 points per game and was rewarded with his first-ever MVP award for it.

He is now out to add his name to the elite company of players who have won MVP, championship and scoring title in one season, which currently has only three members.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below is a look at the NBA players who have won the trifecta of MVP, championship and scoring title all in one season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

3 players who have won MVP, NBA championship and scoring title in one season

#1. Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

Prominently in the mix in the "GOAT" conversation, Michael Jordan achieved the trio feat of winning MVP, championship and scoring title not only once but four times throughout his illustrious career.

Ad

The first time he did it in 1991, he led the league in scoring with 31.5 ppg while helping the Bulls to a 61-21 record. After being named MVP, he went on to take Chicago to its first-ever NBA title, beating Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers in five games in the NBA Finals.

The following year, he did it with 30.1 ppg and defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the Finals in six games.

Ad

Michael Jordan in action - Source: Imagn

In 1996, Jordan led the Bulls to a then-record 72-10 regular-season card, earning his fourth MVP award on the back of a league-leading 30.4 ppg, then capping it off with a six-game conquest of the Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA Finals.

Ad

"His Airness" last achieved the grand trifecta in 1998, going for 28.7 ppg and a fifth MVP award before leading the Bulls past the Utah Jazz in the Finals in six games.

#2. Lew Alcindor (Milwaukee Bucks)

Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was the first player to win MVP, championship and scoring title in one season. He did it in the 1970-71 campaign.

That season, Alcindor averaged a league-best 31.7 ppg while leading the Bucks to a 66-16 record to earn MVP honors. In the Finals, he continued to dominate with 27.0 ppg and 18.5 rpg in their 4-0 sweep of the Baltimore Bullets.

Ad

#3. Shaquille O'Neal (LA Lakers)

Shaquille O'Neal was the last player to bag MVP, championship and scoring title in a season, doing it in 2000 with the Lakers.

Game 1-Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

'Shaq' dominated in the regular season with a league-best 29.7 ppg for the 67-15 Lakers on his way to winning his lone MVP award. In the Finals, they faced the Indiana Pacers, winning it all in six games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More