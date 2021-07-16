3 players that could benefit individually by switching teams in the 2021 NBA Offseason

Multiple players with great potential endured a tough 2020-21 NBA season due to multiple factors. Some joined teams where they were misfits, while others just couldn't deliver under the pressure of playing with their current franchise.

In the NBA, a change of scenario for players can do wonders for them to shine. Some great examples of that could be the likes of Blake Griffin of late, who switched to a title-contending team in the form of the Brooklyn Nets and flourished after enduring a couple of disappointing seasons with his former club, the Detroit Pistons.

Derrick Rose also left the rebuilding Pistons and joined the New York Knicks, where he rejuvenated himself after years of struggle and not being able to perform at a high level. While these were some veterans who have shone before, younger players have also benefitted from switching teams in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson are a great testament to the fact that playing for teams where they have a prominent role can do wonders for them. They were able to take their time and develop at their own pace as well.

All three players won individual honors in the NBA, while Ingram and Randle also made their All-Star debuts. They all had one thing in common; they were all drafted by the LA Lakers, who were in a rebuilding stage when they played for the side.

The Lakers are now a championship-caliber team but have another young player struggling to deliver to his potential in Kyle Kuzma.

He is one of the few young players in the NBA who does have the potential and talent to deliver at a top-level if given a consistent role, something he hasn't received with LeBron James and Anthony Davis around.

On that note, we list three players, including Kuzma, who will likely benefit from playing for a new team next NBA season.

#3 Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond (right) in action

Andre Drummond signed for the Lakers midseason after the Cleveland Cavaliers reached a buyout agreement with him.

He signed a minimum contract until the end of the 2020-21 NBA campaign and was expected to have a huge impact, forming a 'big-three' of sorts alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were sidelined with injuries at the time.

The Cavs decided to trade him early in the season and after failing to find a trade partner for him, they benched him for almost two straight months before reaching a buyout agreement.

He was in top form in the 25 games he played for Cleveland, averaging 17.1 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. However, with the long break combined with new surroundings and playing for a championship-caliber team, Drummond could not replicate his performances from his time with the Cavs for the Lakers.

Andre Drummond over the first 12 games of the season:



19.3 PPG, 15.8 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 1.6 BPG pic.twitter.com/mIXzICxpCu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 28, 2021

He also endured a toe injury in his debut game for the Lakeshow and was forced to miss out on in-game action for another week. These adversities kept on piling for him, and he never got to play with LeBron and AD as much as he would have liked, with both players returning together on the floor with only a handful of regular-season games remaining in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Drummond was unable to sync with the team's two leading stars as he often clogged the paint for them to be able to drive to the basket. On top of that, his inconsistency was a major issue, especially on the offensive end as he only accounted for 11.9 points per game.

If the Lakers are looking to bring him back, it would be best for Drummond to decline that option and play for a different NBA team where he can play a more prominent role like he did with the Cavs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava