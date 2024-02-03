3 players making NBA All-Star debut during 2023-24 ASG ft. Jalen Brunson & more

Fans are excited to see the 2023-24 NBA All-Star game that will take place in the city of Indiana on Feb. 18, 2024. There are a handful of players who will put on a show for the fans at the prestigious event. These stars have proven to be a force in the league during the first half of the season.

A few recognizable names will make a return. LeBron James of the LA Lakers is the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars. Opposite him is Giannis Antetokounmpo who will be the captain of the Eastern Conference All-Stars. Stars like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Jayson Tatum are all set to play at the game as well.

Which stars are coming back to the NBA All-Star game after missing it the previous season?

Aside from the usual stars who have represented their teams in the event for consecutive years, some are returning from missing it the previous season. Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns missed it last season as he was injured. Karl-Anthony Towns is set to return as well for his fourth selection.

Interestingly, the only players who have missed being an All-Star from the previous campaign are all from the West. Together with Booker and Towns, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard make up the list. Now, they're back and stronger than ever.

Let's take a look at the list of players who will make their NBA All-Star debut this season.

#3 Paolo Banchero

After a stellar rookie campaign last season, Paolo Banchero has elevated his game to the next level. The Orlando Magic forward has increased his production on the floor, giving the team a legitimate star. Banchero's averaging 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while shooting 35.8% of his threes.

He's led the Magic to a 25-23 record. While that might not be enticing, it's a testament to his positive influence on the team, which has given them a chance to be a playoff team.

#2 Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers shouldn't be counted out even if Joel Embiid is injured as Tyrese Maxey has improved his game. In his fourth season, Maxey has shown maturity in his game and is the second-leading scorer for the Sixers. He's played 43 games and has averaged 26.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

As James Harden forced his way out of Philly, Maxey has taken it upon himself to be the help that Embiid needs. Fans are excited to see him play in the NBA All-Star game for the first time.

#1 Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is finally an All-Star. Brunson has proven for quite some time that he deserves to be recognized as one of the best point guards in the league. Now, his hard work has paid off as he'll represent the New York Knicks in Indy. The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 27.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Brunson was snubbed from last season's All-Star game. He made sure this season that he won't be forgotten by the voters. Many fans also believe that he should've been voted as a starter.

