Why is De'Aaron Fox not selected for 2024 NBA All-Star game?

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox was a notable omission from the Western Conference roster for the 2024 NBA All-Star game. The league recently announced the seven reserves for each conference, and as usual, there were a few guys whom fans felt were snubbed.

Instead of Fox, the three guards selected to the reserves list were Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star Anthony Edwards, and Steph Curry.

The two players ahead of them in the starting lineup are Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder.

Fans of the Sacramento Kings and De'Aaron Fox might be wondering why their starting Point Guard was not selected for the All-Star game, despite looking like someone who fits the description.

The main reason for that would be his rank among all Western Conference guards in the voting results. The top two vote-getters in this category get named as the starters and Fox ranked seventh.

He ranked sixth among player votes (34 total votes), seventh in fan votes (669,442 total fan votes), and earned zero media votes. This can be attributed to the fact that the voting results are largely a popularity contest, with actual performance being a secondary criterion. Fox playing for the Kings, who are only recently returning to relevancy, could be considered a major reason along with his lack of appearances in highlight reels.

Why was De'Aaron Fox not selected as one of the reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star game?

While it may be understandable why De'Aaron Fox was not named as an All-Star starter, it could be a head-scratcher to some why he was not named among the reserves.

His averages sit at 27.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 spg. Fox's field goal percentage of 46.7 certainly would make him an All-Star in most seasons, but not this year. The easy answer as to why is that most coaches did not deem him worthy. While fan voting plays a role in the starting lineups, the reserves are voted on only by head coaches.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly why he wasn't chosen, but perhaps the coaches felt like it was an injustice to Anthony Edwards. He has led the Timberwolves to the top spot in the Western Conference, but doesn't find himself in the starting lineup.

The coaches could have felt like Devin Booker, who has had a 62-point and a 52-point game this season, deserves a spot. Or perhaps the fact that he has transformed into an efficient facilitator while still averaging 28.3 PPG on a star-studded squad.

This season, Steph Curry has single-handedly prevented the Golden State Warriors from completely sinking in the standings. Between that and the beleaguered remnants of their dynasty, coaches decided to give him the nod over De'Aaron Fox.

