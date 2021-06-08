3 Players who might not return to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the LA Clippers for the second consecutive time, losing the series in seven games. With the exception of Slovenian ace Luka Doncic, no other player performed up to expectations, which might result in an exodus at the Dallas Mavericks in the summer.

3 stars likely to leave the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming NBA offseason

The Dallas Mavericks front office will attempt to build a title-contending team in the offseason, surrounding Luka Doncic with players who can complement his game well. However, the Mavericks will have to make some key decisions regarding their roster, which could lead to several players leaving Dallas in the summer.

Here are three players who are unlikely to return to the Dallas Mavericks next season.

#3 Josh Richardson

Dallas Mavericks' Josh Richardson

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Josh Richardson at the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA campaign from the Philadelphia 76ers, sending Seth Curry the other way. Not only did the Dallas Mavericks lose the trade, but they will now look to move Richardson, considering how poor his performances have been.

just two of the 10 Mavericks who have played in this game were acquired after January 2019: Boban Marjanovic and Josh Richardson. Dallas hasn't meaningfully improved the roster around Luka Doncic in 2.5 years. — tim cato (@tim_cato) June 6, 2021

Playing 30 minutes per game in the regular season, Richardson saw it go down to 13 in the playoffs, as head coach Rick Carlisle couldn't trust him on either end. The Dallas Mavericks went down against the LA Clippers in seven games, and Richardson finished with dismal averages of 5 points and 1 rebound.

#2 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was arguably the second best player for the Dallas Mavericks during the course of the 2020-21 season. He finished the campaign with 16 points and 3 rebounds on a respectable 39% shooting from downtown, showcasing his scoring ability both off the bench and as a part of the starting five.

Hardaway Jr. is a free agent in the summer, and is expected to make much more than the $18 million he earned with Dallas in the 2020-21 season. With multiple contenders looking for solid bench players, Hardaway Jr. could be priced away from Mark Cuban's team, despite being one of their most important players.

#3 Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis had a disappointing 2021 NBA Playoffs as the Latvian power forward failed to impress in the seven-game series against the LA Clippers. He averaged 13 points and just 5 rebounds, failing to complement Dallas Mavericks talisman Luka Doncic's game.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 three per game in this playoffs.



He is getting paid more than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Jamal Murray and Jaylen Brown this season. pic.twitter.com/N6HeWvT3Yl — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2021

The Mavericks had signed Porzingis expecting him to be the second star on the team and justify his hefty contract. However, the output has not matched the contract, and the Dallas Mavericks will make an attempt to move him this summer in all likelihood.

It will certainly not be easy for the Dallas Mavericks to do so though, as Kristaps Porzingis is set to make $100 million over the next three years.

