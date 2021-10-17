3 players of the New Orleans Pelicans expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

The first game in the 2021-22 NBA regular season for the New Orleans Pelicans will be held on Oct. 21st against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Smoothie King Center. They are poised to start their season campaign on a good note but will be without their key player, Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans featured in four preseason games and were only able to claim a victory against the Orlando Magic as they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. The Pelicans finished the previous season with a 31-41 record, which saw them placed 11th in the NBA Western Conference. Coach Stan Van Gundy is expected to build a formidable team that could go all the way and win a championship title. This will be his second season and should bear fruit for the franchise and the residents of The Big Easy.

Three players of the New Orleans Pelicans who would make a good impact in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans speaks to members of the media during Media Day at Smoothie King Center on September 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Brandon Ingram was drafted into the NBA in 2016 as the No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers and went on to represent the Lakers for three seasons before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. In his time with the Lakers, he averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

With the New Orleans Pelicans thus far, he has recorded a career-high 23.8 points in both seasons, averaging 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He was selected to the All-Star team in his debut season with the Pelicans and was named the 2020 Most Improved Player of the Year.

While the Pelicans' small forward is recovering from a knee injury and might miss a few games at the start of the season, he remains one of the three players who will be key for the franchise.

