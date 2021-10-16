3 players of the New York Knicks expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks are hopeful of another big season to continue their resurgence in the NBA. While every player is expected to pull their weight, three players will be expected to produce more for the team.

A fourth-place finish in the 2020-21 season was a step in the right direction following their eight-year absence from the playoffs. But they crashed out in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, mustering only one win in the series. If the New York Knicks successfully make it to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, it could boil down to the Battle of the Boroughs.

While the New York Knicks could put up a good fight this season, terming them championship contenders would be a bit of a stretch. Given the strength of teams in the Eastern Conference, a second-round exit seems the farthest New York could go.

Tom Thibodeau is an exceptional coach, but even with such a great tactician, the New York Knicks will need capable players to execute on the floor.

The New York Knicks have fielded exceptional talents over the years, including the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire. However, their best campaign of the 21st century came in the 2013-14 season, where they finished second in the conference standings after a 54-28 run. Unfortunately, they did not make it past the second round in the postseason that year.

On that note, here are three New York Knicks players who are expected to produce big in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Kemba Walker

The reason the Knicks traded for Kemba Walker was to bring in a veteran with championship experience who can create and score effectively. Elfrid Payton did a decent job last season for the New York Knicks, averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 assists. But he is nowhere near being a championship-caliber player.

Walker is a proven vet with a lot of championship experience, and has gone as far as the conference finals with rather mediocre teams. So his partnership with the New York Knicks could produce fireworks in the league.

Walker's injury woes are an area of concern for the New York Knicks, as the four-time All-Star has struggled to stay on the floor in recent years.

In the last two seasons, he has played only 99 games out of a possible 144. He also featured in only three games for the Boston Celtics last season in Round 1 of the playoffs. He was sidelined for the remaining two games due to a knee injury.

Nevertheless, Walker is an excellent option as a secondary scorer. When healthy, he could produce for the New York Knicks at a level not many point guards in the league can.

