3 point guards aged 25 or under who have performed above expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The youngsters in the NBA are already showing how good they are in orchestrating the offense early in the 2021-22 season. Luka Doncic is undoubtedly the best point guard under the age of 25 in the league right now, but we can't say his incredible performances every other night are shockers.

Point guard duties in the NBA have transcended creating good looks for teammates. While having impressive court vision is necessary, scoring is now at the top of the list as most point guards look to score first before passing.

The abilities of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have never been a secret, but they are yet to perform at their full potential. LaMelo has been sensational so far in his sophomore season, averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists and also shooting 96.6% from the free-throw line.

Lonzo's role with the New Orleans Pelicans did not show his true ability, as he was limited to being a catch-and-shoot player. However, he has started to play at a higher level, helping the Chicago Bulls on their 7-3 run so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three point guards aged 25 or under who have performed above expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony #50 of the Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony has by a distance been the best player for the Orlando Magic early in the 2021-22 NBA season. He has settled into his role as a starting point guard and has taken his game to unreal levels.

The 2020 NBA draft's 15th overall pick was promoted to the starting lineup after Markelle Fultz tore his ACL eight games into the 2020-21 season. Anthony showed bursts of brilliance on occasion but was a long way from being a consistent producer for the Magic.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Cole Anthony took over late to lift the Magic to a win over the Jazz ♨️ Cole Anthony took over late to lift the Magic to a win over the Jazz ♨️ https://t.co/3nwXNqsAm4

So far this season, Anthony has been dominant, improving on all major stat lines. He is averaging 20.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

#2 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have moved on well without Ben Simmons, sitting on top of the NBA Eastern Conference standings with an 8-3 run. While Joel Embiid has been phenomenal, some of the success could be attributed to Tyrese Maxey.

The second-year guard is filling in as the starting point guard as there is still tension with Simmons and the Sixers front office. However, he has been a great fit, performing on both ends of the floor for the Sixers.

Maxey is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists, and is doing a lot more that is not shown in the box score. Taking on such responsibility in the second year of his NBA career is no small feat, but it is what every competitive-minded player dreams of.

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Of all the point guards in the NBA, Ja Morant has made the highest leap in his career, performing at a level that is beyond anyone's imagination. He has always been a driven, athletic guard, but he unlocked new levels early this season.

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 26 points, 7.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He led the Memphis Grizzlies with 30 points to overturn a 19-point deficit against the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies are the only team that has successfully defeated the Warriors so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

