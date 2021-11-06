3 point guards who have performed above expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Point guards in the NBA play a crucial role in orchestrating a team's offense. While some haven't given their teams the best chance of winning, a few others have put in impressive shifts so far in the 2021-22 season.

Although Kemba Walker doesn't make it to the list, it is, however, only right to recognize his contributions to the New York Knicks' 6-3 run. Walker has always been an elite player, but injuries have derailed his continued dominance in recent years. In nine games so far this season, he has looked as healthy as a horse, providing the much-needed scoring, especially on nights when Julius Randle wasn't at his best.

Stephen Curry has always been a top-level performer, so it is difficult to say he is exceeding expectations, especially when he has set the bar so high. He is delivering the goods for the Golden State Warriors and also leading the NBA in three-pointers scored this season.

That said, let's take a look at three point guards who have performed above expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76er

Stepping into Ben Simmons' shoes is a big role for any player given how much of a creator and adept defender he is. However, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to find a way to stay competitive without him so far in the 2021-22 season and Tyrese Maxey has stepped up nicely.

Although he is not posting Simmons-like numbers on defense or assists, Philly fans are excited to see a point guard who can shoot the ball. Maxey is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field. No one expected the sophomore to be so comfortable in his new role, but he has handled it with poise.

#2 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls play a brand of basketball that fits perfectly into Lonzo Ball's skillset. It was difficult last season for the youngster as he was given a different role with the New Orleans Pelicans, one that needed some getting used to.

Ball's partnership with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan has yielded results for the Bulls. He has been pivotal to the Bulls' resurgence, one that could lead to a playoffs appearance through his work on both ends of the court.

Although he is averaging 12.4 points, his activity off the ball and ability to execute passes with laser-like precision has been key for the Bulls. Defensively, he is doing a great job on the perimeter, averaging 1.1 blocks and 2.0 steals per game early on in the 2021-22 season.

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

There are no words to describe how much of a class act Ja Morant has been so far in the 2021-22 season. He's easily been the best player in every matchup he's had in the nine games the Memphis Grizzlies have played this season.

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year has made an incredible leap in his career despite being only in his third season. It is still too early to call MVP, but the youngster could challenge to be the scoring champ.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter JA MORANT 360 LAY 😮 JA MORANT 360 LAY 😮 https://t.co/8VOKJgjbju

Before the end of the 2020-21 season, he made a bold assertion about him being in the top five of the point guard rankings. Looking at how he led his team to the playoffs last time and how they started this season with a 5-4 record, he has definitely done enough to be seen as one of the top five in the league.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Morant is averaging 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists in nine games so far. If he continues with as much intensity, the Grizzlies' spot in the playoffs is all but guaranteed.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan