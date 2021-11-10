2021-22 NBA: 3 positives from LA Lakers' 6-5 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-5 in the 2021-22 NBA Western Conference, following a 126-123 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Star forward Anthony Davis was pivotal for the Lakers, with 32 points, 12 rebounds and four assists on 52% shooting.

The win ends the Lakers’ two-game losing streak, with defeats coming at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite some of the apparent issues that have led to the Lakers' slow start, there have also been a bunch of bright spots.

The Lakers have not been able to utilize some of the squad's versatility at their disposal due to injuries. Star forward LeBron James has only played six games so far, while the likes of Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn have not yet played this season.

In addition to injuries, there has been a lot of roster turnover, with a brand new supporting cast surrounding James, Davis and Horton-Tucker. So there are obvious chemistry issues that the team is working through as they navigate their way through a tough Western Conference.

As the Lakers finish off their home stand against the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls, they will need to draw on the positives that have helped them win so far this season.

Here are three positives from the Lakers’ 6-5 start to the 2021-22 season:

#3 Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves was signed by the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he has been a positive spark off the bench for the Los Angeles-based team. Reaves scored eight points and finished as a +3 in the 27:01 minutes that he played in the win against the Hornets on Monday. In 10 games played, he is averaging 6 points per game, two rebounds and an assist.

His on-court/off-court numbers are equally impressive. The Lakers have a 112.6 offensive rating when he is on the court, compared to 102.7 when he is off. On the defensive side of the floor, he is active. The rookie does an excellent job with his positional awareness, contesting shots and boxing out to help the team secure rebounds. Reaves has played the most minutes in the lineup alongside Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. That lineup has a defensive rating of 73 in 17 minutes played together. It is clear that he is a key player on both ends of the floor for the Lakers, and his usage will continue to be pivotal.

#2 Versatility

The most interesting prospect to track will be the different lineups that the Lakers will use during the course of the season. We saw head coach Frank Vogel start Anthony Davis alongside De'Andre Jordan at the start of the season, but we also saw Davis at center in the game against the Houston Rockets on November 2.

If Davis starts at center, the Lakers could start another guard or wing in their starting lineup, such as Avery Bradley or Trevor Ariza once he returns from injury. The game against the Rockets is one that Lakers fans can draw a lot of hope from, as their big 3 combined for 84 points and 20 assists.

Once Nunn, Horten-Tucker and Ellington are fully integrated into the rotation, expect them to benefit from the open looks that James and Westbrook will generate as they space the floor. At full strength, they will undoubtedly make the Lakers offense better.

#1 Carmelo Anthony's shooting

The Lakers No 7 has been shooting the leather off the ball this season. He is averaging 17.6 points per game off the bench, and a staggering 52% from 3-point range on a career-high 6.8 attempts per game. Anthony's scoring efforts have been largely influential in the wins, and he has not needed a lot of touches to remain effective.

Anthony has made 39 3-point field goals so far this season, and 92% of them were assisted. His 39 3-pointers is joint third in the league with former Blazers teammate CJ McCollum, only behind Buddy Hield with 48 and Stephen Curry with 52.

He has proved to be a successful off-season acquisition for the Lakers, and even if the early season numbers regress, his last two seasons will give Lakers fans some encouragement as he shot 38.5% in 2019-20 and 40.9% in 2020-21. With excellent playmakers on the team such as Rajon Rondo, Westbrook and James, Anthony should continue to be that scoring punch off the bench.

