The Chicago Bulls are in pursuit of pulling a difficult trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls are looking to land an 'OG Anunoby-type deal' if at all they decide to trade for Alex Caruso.

The deal might be too much that the Bulls are asking for in return for Caruso and the other players they might want to include in the trade. However, given what Caruso might bring in for the team that lands him, it is not an impossible idea.

Some teams in the Eastern and Western Conference who are close to being playoff contenders are interested in Caruso. However, they are missing just one or two pieces from making the trade, and adding Caruso might give them an additional ball handler, a three-point shooter, and most importantly, a defensive guard.

With that in mind, here are three teams that might still want to make a trade for Caruso.

3 potential suitors for Bulls in pursuit of 'OG Anunoby-type deal' for Alex Caruso

#1. Golden State Warriors

At this point of the season, there is very little chance that the Golden State Warriors have any hope left unless they make a bigger trade. It was reported that they were ready to trade Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins on a feasible trade option.

However, to add to their wail, neither Paul nor Wiggins has much value left, at least in this season. Paul has been injured for most of the season and Wiggins hasn’t been able to find his rhythm. There is a very low chance that the Bulls would consider trading for either of these players.

However, if the Warriors agree to put Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody, the Bulls might want to sit down for a talk with the Warriors. The Warriors are ranked 22nd in the defensive ratings, and adding Caruso would help them improve their defense.

#2. LA Lakers

It seems like the LA Lakers need Alex Caruso more than the Bulls need a better return from them. The Lakers are one of the teams in the league that is a player like Caruso away from being a legitimate playoff contender.

The Lakers are ranked 20th in the offensive ratings and 15th in the defensive ratings. They haven’t fared much in either of the areas to take the challenge to another level. They are ranked 29th among all 30 teams in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage with just 35.1 percent.

Caruso is shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc. He is an excellent ball handler, which he has already proved with the Lakers in their championship run in 2020. Moreover, the best thing he can do for the Lakers is give them better defensive nights.

However, if the Bulls are looking for an 'OG Anunoby-type deal,' there is not much that the Lakers can offer. However, the Bulls might get interested if they decide to include a few players with either D’Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves.

#3. Atlanta Hawks

Despite having an average season, the Atlanta Hawks are still in a position to contend in the Play-In Tournament. They are currently ranked 10th in the offensive ratings and 27th in the league in defensive ratings, and Caruso is one of the players they can legitimately use this season.

Caruso’s presence on the roster can have an impact on the Hawks in more than one way. He might not be a certified point guard but he is a great ball handler. They can also use him as a three-point shooter, as he is shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Moreover, the biggest impact that the Bulls guard might have would be on the Hawks' defense. He is one of the best defensive players in the league and knows how to lock down the biggest stars on the team. His suffocating can have a bigger impact on the Hawks' overall defense, something they can use in the postseason.

