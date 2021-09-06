3 Reasons why Ben Simmons wouldn't be a good fit for the New Orleans Pelicans if he's traded

Despite there being a significant amount of NBA rumors this summer regarding his future, the New Orleans Pelicans can certainly be ruled out of the running in any potential Ben Simmons trade.

It's no secret that the New Orleans Pelicans need help on defense, but considering the current makeup of their starting five and their style of play, it is highly unlikely that when Simmons does move it will be to the Pels. In this article, we will detail why this is the case.

Three reasons why New Orleans Pelicans trading for Ben Simmons wouldn't work

Ben Simmons faced endless criticism from his playoff performances this year that left many, including his coach Doc Rivers, questioning if he had what it took to step up on the biggest stage. Since then, trade speculation has turned to Ben Simmons reportedly threatening to miss the Sixers' training camp and demanding a trade.

"I was told Ben Simmons is willing to go play anywhere, for any of the other 29 teams, except for the Philadelphia 76ers." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/AuG8PbRNky — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 1, 2021

At first, Philly's GM, Daryl Morey, sought another superstar such as Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal. Neither the Trail Blazers nor the Wizards struck a deal. Now, with most teams settled on their current roster and put off by the 76ers high asking price, Ben Simmons' future is in limbo. He doesn't want to play in Philadelphia anymore, but Morey is not going to be the first to budge.

Although Ben Simmons' defensive skills are elite, his fit on most teams in the NBA wouldn't be a clean one. Certainly not if he landed with the New Orleans Pelicans.

#1. Overlapping skills with Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is already one of the best interior scorers in the league and led the NBA for points in the paint last season with 20.3 per game. He has also continued to develop his creativity for others and looks as though he could progress to becoming the kind of forward who can score and distribute like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williamson averaged 3.7 assists last season after just 2.1 per game in his rookie campaign.

Combining him with Ben Simmons on the floor makes little sense in terms of spacing and with the current makeup of the New Orleans Pelicans roster.

Over 90% of Simmons' field-goals last season were taken within ten feet of the basket - the same as Williamson - and he shot just ten threes. The Pelicans as a whole last year were the fifth-worst three-point shooting team in the league, something that Williamson is unlikely to add to his game.

Zion Williamson has 20 STRAIGHT GAMES with 20+ PTS on 50+ FG%! Where else? #OnlyHere



Pelicans host the Lakers tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/1wqjnR4AMh — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2021

Having two players on the same team that score in the interior and who need to be surrounded by shooters would make the New Orleans Pelicans' offense congested. The Pels are fully focused on Williamson's development and are keen to facilitate that in any way possible. While Simmons is an excellent distributor, his abilities on offense do not complement the power forward's and can't provide the spacing that perimeter shooters would.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar