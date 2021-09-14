3 reasons why Denver Nuggets should be worried about Jamal Murray's extended absence

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets were positioned to be long-shot contenders for the 2020-21 NBA season. After a brilliant run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, taking out the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers after facing 1-3 deficits twice, the team seemed primed to do something similar in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Alongside reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray was the team's perfect second option on offense, providing them with consistent scoring and a bit of playmaking.

However, while preparing for the final stretch of the 2020-21 NBA season, Murray suffered a knee injury on April 12th that ended his season. Although the Denver Nuggets showed that Jokic could carry them, the second round of the NBA Playoffs was the team's ceiling as the Phoenix Suns swept Jokic and company.

3 situations facing the Denver Nuggets in 2021-22 NBA season due to Jamal Murray's absence

Backcourt play proved to be huge in that series, with the committee from the Denver Nuggets (Facundo Campazzo, Monte Morris and Austin Rivers) unable to match the production of Phoenix's Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

The Denver Nuggets posted a 13-5 record to finish the 2020-21 regular season and grab the third seed in the West without Jamal Murray. They went on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a six-game first-round series and got swept by Phoenix in the Western semis.

For the 2021-22 NBA season, the Denver Nuggets aren't expected to count on Jamal Murray for the first part of the season, as he will still be recovering from his torn ACL.

We might see Jamal Murray back on an NBA court close to April, but the recovery time might be different for him than other athletes we've seen in the past. The Denver Nuggets are yet to announce a return date for Murray.

Here, we will discuss the concerns the Denver Nuggets should have regarding Jamal Murray's extended absence.

Without further ado, let us start.

#3 Jamal Murray might lose some of his athleticism, although recent cases have been successful

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets

An ACL injury is scary not only because of the time an athlete will miss while recovering, but also because the physical ability said player had before the injury might take a slight toll.

Jamal Murray is a great attacker of the rim with athleticism that is definitely one of the best among the guards. Although he is not as explosive as other guards, he is certainly up there.

Although the Denver Nuggets could be worried about Murray losing part of the great athletic ability he possessed before the unfortunate injury, cases like Zach LaVine's (who tore his ACL in February 2017 and returned around a year later) give some hope. LaVine managed to get his athletic ability back and even improved as a player in recent years, making it to the All-Star Game in 2021.

#2 He might return and not fit the team's timeline

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets warms up

Although it should never be a problem for a roster to have lots of good players, Jamal Murray's return in the 2021-22 NBA season might come after the team has already adapted to another style of play.

We can expect NBA MVP Nikola Jokic to continue playing at superstar level, while Michael Porter Jr., who started to look like a star without Murray, could become the team's de facto second choice on offense, making it hard for Murray to fit in.

Last season, Michael Porter Jr. averaged 24.0 points per 75 possessions with a +10.0 relative true shooting percentage when Jamal Murray was off the floor.



Yes, +10.0. https://t.co/RUGc7hxRGi — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) August 18, 2021

Of course, Porter Jr. could develop even more heading into his third NBA season. Individually, Porter Jr.'s Offensive Rating (124.9) was slightly better without Murray last year than with him on the court (123.3). By the time Murray returns, the Denver Nuggets could go into a phase of adaptation to ease the Canadian into the squad.

Still, the 24-year-old Murray should be able to adapt to any modification the team might have made without him on both ends of the floor and contribute to Michael Malone's squad and its success.

