3 reasons why fans are excited about the return of Kevin Durant

It has been 561 days since Kevin Durant played an NBA game. On December 22, 2020, Kevin Durant will finally take the floor again, and this time he'll be wearing a Brooklyn Nets jersey.

The Brooklyn Nets won both their preseason games this month. To the surprise of no one, Kevin Durant led the team with 40 combined points. Many have already observed that the Brooklyn Nets are looking like frontrunners in the Eastern Conference ahead of their season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Three reasons why fans are excited about the return of Kevin Durant

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is a very rare talent, which is why his return has enthused fanbases around the league. Here are three reasons why fans are excited about the return of Kevin Durant.

1) Offensive versatility

Kevin Durant is dangerous from anywhere on the court. In the entire history of the sport, very few players, if any, rival his offensive versatility.

In more than a decade of NBA stardom, Kevin Durant has maintained an FG percentage and average PPG that are remarkably close to those of LeBron James and Michael Jordan. His 3PT and FT percentages are also notably higher than James' and Jordan's.

Kevin Durant’s height is changing again https://t.co/mD377czgW9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2019

Kevin Durant has impressive attributes. Nobody is sure how tall Kevin Durant is, with his true height often the stuff of folklore.

However, what is certain is that Kevin Durant is significantly taller than the average NBA player, and his wingspan is one of the league's longest. The fact that such an imposing figure is also a consistent elite-level shooter from every range is proof that Kevin Durant is a truly special player.

2) Kevin Durant's new sidekick

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets

Fans around the league are anxious to see how the chemistry between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could play out. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard has become an icon of speed and ball-handling. The prospect of their combined talents is downright intimidating.

However, both have had chemistry problems in previous teams. It was widely speculated that Kevin Durant left Golden State in part due to his conflict with Draymond Green.

Kyrie Irving was formerly the sidekick of another Hall of Fame player, LeBron James. However, Irving eventually requested a trade in July 2017, as he reportedly cited a desire to be more of the focal point than anyone else.

Kyrie Irving issued a statement that says, in part: “My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.”



He said he is issuing this statement instead of speaking with reporters. pic.twitter.com/ninUzAnhzC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 4, 2020

However, how things play out won't be made any easier by Irving's apparent refusal to speak to the media.

Earlier this month, he issued a statement explaining his "goal this season is to let (his) work on and off the court speak for itself." As a result, the league fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000.

3) Kevin Durant is simply fun to watch

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets

It can be easy to forget that basketball is primarily a form of entertainment. Back in 2018, we ranked Kevin Durant as the third most popular player in the NBA behind only Stephen Curry and LeBron James. That can be backed by numbers both from the court and social media.

However, it also has a lot to do with intangibles: the ease with which Kevin Durant can score at will, his casual pace, his ability to simply stare down defenders and shoot buckets right over them or the reliability of his fourth-quarter theatrics.

The value of a player goes beyond what can be measured in numbers. Basketball fans around the world would agree that Kevin Durant is a uniquely thrilling and astonishing player. No matter which team he plays for or the outcome of the 2020-21 season, we are fortunate to watch him work his magic again.