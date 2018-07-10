NBA: 10 Most Popular Current Players on Social Media

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook both feature in the Top 5

Basketball is an action-packed high-octane sport where every match keeps your eyes glued to the screen (or court if you’re one of the lucky ones watching the match live). Legendary players often become our idols and we begin to admire their lives on and off the court. Over the many NBA seasons from 1946 to the most recent 2018 season where Golden State Warriors dominated, we have come to love the sport and the players. It has been an absolute joy to watch the progression from legendary retired players like Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and more to current exemplary players like Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Stephen Curry and the like. Be it Stephen Curry’s impeccable shooting skills or Kyrie Irving’s ball handling skills – watching the match live or in the comfort of your home is bound to produce goosebumps.

The internet is a highly resourceful platform for us to stay up to date with all the sports news we need. Recently, LeBron James has been making big waves with his free agency decision and we are getting increasingly curious to see which players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will next sign with. Social media can be a great tool to receive fool proof updates about players. A players official social media handle is a far more reliable source than other websites.

At the advent of the internet, social media is also the perfect way to always stay connected with our favourite players. The more we admire them, the more we want to know about the person they are off the court – and social media does just this – lets us see the person behind player. Moreover, players often use their social media handles to spread awareness about causes and issues they deeply care about or fight against through a host of campaigns. The best part about it all, is being about to feel connected with them or even getting the chance to communicate with someone we deeply respect.

So, without further ado, read ahead to find out the 10 most popular players on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

#10 Dwight Howard

NBA: Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets

Dwight Howard, who plays centre for the Charlotte Hornets is known amongst basketball fanatics for his consistency. His love for the younger generation and the desire to help them grow into bigger and better humans is evident from his social media handles. You can find posts about his work about spending time with kids and several adorable posts featuring his family, especially kids. He also motivates his followers to hit the gym with these amazing posts about his fitness and workout routines. It is no wonder that he is known for his magic on the court particularly when it comes to blocks, rebounds and free throw attempts.