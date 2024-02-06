3 reasons that have finally made Lakers Anthony Davis' team

Over his first four seasons with the LA Lakers, most viewed Anthony Davis as LeBron James’ sidekick. However, with James taking on a slightly lesser workload in his 21st season, Davis has become arguably LA’s best and most important player.

Over-relying on the star big man hasn’t always translated to wins, as the team sits just 27-25 through 52 games (ninth in the Western Conference). Nonetheless, between his strong play and future projections, the nine-time All-Star may have finally taken on the mantle of being LA’s franchise player.

On that note, below are three reasons why the Lakers should be viewed as Davis’ team.

3 reasons why Anthony Davis is the Lakers’ most important player

#3 Lakers’ offense is less dependent than ever on LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis

Throughout his Lakers tenure and his entire 21-year NBA career, LeBron James has been a very ball-dominant player. However, this season, the 20-time All-Star is averaging the second-lowest usage rate of his career (29.3%) and his lowest as a Laker.

The Lakers relying less heavily on James has allowed them to take a more balanced offensive approach. The team’s offense is running through Davis (26.5% usage rate) nearly as much as James, despite the veteran forward being LA’s primary ball handler.

This has resulted in Davis putting up more well-rounded stat lines, including two triple-doubles this season after recording just one over his previous 11 seasons.

#2 Lakers have struggled more in Anthony Davis’ absence than LeBron James’

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis

Neither Anthony Davis nor LeBron James have missed much time this season. However, when they have been out, the Lakers have struggled considerably more in Davis’ absence than James’.

Over four games with Davis sidelined, LA is just 1-3. However, over six games with James unavailable, the team has stayed afloat, going 3-3.

Outside of his offensive workload, the Lakers are relying extremely heavily on Davis as their defensive anchor. Unless they add a reliable defensive-minded backup big man before Thursday’s trade deadline, they will likely continue struggling immensely whenever they are without him.

#1 Anthony Davis is guaranteed to be part of Lakers’ future

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis

While Anthony Davis turns 31 next month, he is still over eight years younger than LeBron James. So, he should have at least a couple of prime years left and could play into his late 30s if he takes care of himself.

James, on the other hand, could experience a steep decline any year now. He’s already defied the odds by playing at a star level in Year 21.

Additionally, Davis is locked under contract until the end of the 2027-28 season after signing a three-year, $177.1 million contract extension in August. Meanwhile, James could opt out of his $51.4 million player option for next season and leave LA in the offseason.

So, Davis is virtually guaranteed to remain a Laker long-term, while James’ future is up in the air.

When the four-time MVP was at his peak, signing short-term deals offered him increased leverage. Teams would do whatever they could to prevent him from leaving, as he was widely viewed as the league’s top player.

However, with James being 39, the Lakers could be inclined to start prioritizing the future and searching for Davis' next co-star. James has already been mentioned in recent trade rumors. While he isn’t expected to be dealt, it’s clear that he isn’t the untradeable asset that he once was.

Thus, most signs point toward the Lakers being Davis’ team both now and moving forward.

