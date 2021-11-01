3 reasons why Ja Morant can win the MVP award in the near future

The Memphis Grizzlies first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft pick, Ja Morant has fast become a focal point for the Grizzlies. The second overall pick behind Zion Williamson was the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-Rookie First Team.

Ja Morant has been explosive for the Grizzlies this new season, leading the team in points, assists, field goals and free throws. He has seen the Grizzlies through three-game victories in six fixtures played this season thus far.

There have been conversations about Ja Morant being eligible and eventually winning the Most Valuable Player Award in the 2021-22 NBA season or in the near future. Here are a few reasons why such a narrative is possible.

Reasons why Ja Morant can be the NBA MVP

#1 Excellent leadership

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies is guarded by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 28, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

The Grizzlies point guard has consistently shown good leadership amongst his teammates and his teammates have been very vocal about it. Below is an excerpt from the Grizzlies' small forward, Desmond Bane, speaking about Morant.

“We’re going to war with Ja. That’s our leader. That’s our guy. He’s going to be an all-star, probably an all-NBA player.”

The Grizz are a young team, one of the youngest teams in the league and Morant has stepped up to lead the team. He took them to their first playoffs since the 2016-17 season. They however crashed out of the first round against the Utah Jazz, but Morant led the team with an average of 30.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

#2 Offensive Prowess

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after making a basket against the Chicago Bulls in the second half during a preseason game at United Center on October 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ja Morant's ability to cut through any defense no matter how they set up against him is unmatched. Since his rookie season, he has led the team in points, assists, field goals and free throws.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife JA MORANT vs WARRIORS

30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, W



He's averaging 30.4 PTS, 7.8 AST, 5.4 REB, 1.8 STL while shooting 54% FG, 40.6% 3PT, 84.4% FT this season 🔥



JA MORANT vs WARRIORS 30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, W He's averaging 30.4 PTS, 7.8 AST, 5.4 REB, 1.8 STL while shooting 54% FG, 40.6% 3PT, 84.4% FT this season 🔥 https://t.co/nCG12MOWU9

The point guard has been explosive for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the first five appearances of the season. His top form is expected to continue throughout the season as his breakout season and will most likely drive enough momentum going into next season.

#3 Playmaking skills

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball past Lonzo Ball #2 and Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls in the second half during a preseason game at United Center on October 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ja Morant's playmaking skills for the Grizzlies are remarkable and will surely put him in the MVP conversation in the near future.

He has had the biggest impact on the Grizzlies' roster since making his debut in the 2019-2020 NBA season, having led the team in assists and points since his debut.

He has a peculiar ability to penetrate defenses and create opportunities for his teammates off the dribble. He recorded 7.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 NBA season and is off to a great start this season with an average of 7.7 assists. He ranks eighth in the league on the assists tally, with a total of 46 assists made in six games played.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar