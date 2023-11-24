3 reasons why Jordan Poole's 4-year, $128,000,000 contract is NBA's worst value for money

Jordan Poole's current season is far from his best, facing criticism for his inconsistent performance. The Washington Wizards, who had high expectations for Poole after acquiring him from the Golden State Warriors, are grappling with the fallout. This marks Poole's inaugural season away from the Warriors, and a myriad of issues has surfaced.

Poole emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the 2021-22 season. His play helped the Warriors win the chip and he even earned a contract extension from the team. Before the 2022-23 season started, the young guard was given a four-year $140 million contract, with $128 million in guaranteed money.

Fans of Golden State thought he was going to be the next rising star for the team, but his attitude off the court became a problem. Poole was reportedly punched by Draymond Green during one practice session and things started to spiral down. It ultimately led to the Warriors getting knocked out of the second round of the postseason.

Shortly after, he was traded to the Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

How has Jordan Poole performed this season?

Jordan Poole isn't having the best time this season. In his first season away from Golden State, he's been having trouble fitting in with the rest of the players in Washington. He's averaging 17.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, which aren't terrible numbers.

However, his efficiency hasn't been impressive. Poole is only making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc. His shooting has been terrible and fans usually make fun of him for it this season.

Without much ado, here are three reasons why Poole has the worst contract in the league right now.

#3 Jordan Poole is taking up so much of the team's cap space

The contract of Poole right now isn't team-friendly. He's earning $27.4 million this season alone, which is the most in the entire Wizards roster. His deal has hindered them from signing any big-named star over the summer.

Although the team was expecting that Poole would be enough as their star, that hasn't been the case for the team.

#2 Poole is not an easy trade asset to use

With his inexcusable inconsistencies this season, there's a reason for the Wizards to get rid of him soon. Trading him would solve the team's problems. But that won't be an easy task as no team would be willing to take on a disappointing player with a huge contract.

There might be teams that could draw interest in trading for him, but the market isn't wide for Jordan Poole.

#1 The Wizards won't get much in return if traded

As Washington explores the possibility of trading the 6-foot-4 guard, his declining performance has diminished his trade value. The Wizards may receive underwhelming offers, reflecting the league's perception of Poole's current standing.

It's an expected aspect of trading away a player like Poole. He hasn't impressed anyone outside of the Wizards and it looks like he'll have to work harder to get his value back up.