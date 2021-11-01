3 reasons why LA Clippers might not make the playoffs for the 2021-22 NBA season

As far as surprises go, the LA Clippers are one of the worst-ranked teams in the Western Conference so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. They are currently ranked 12th with one victory in five outings.

The LA Clippers were the 2020 NBA playoffs Western Conference finalists but have had an abysmal start to their 2021-22 campaign. Given how poorly the team has performed so far, missing the playoffs is not an unlikely scenario.

It is shocking to imagine that the Clippers would miss the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. They are one of the powerhouses in the West and have the players to back it up. Unfortunately, things are not currently going in their favor, and they will need to step up in a big way to turn things around.

With the NBA returning to its 82-game schedule and retaining the play-in tournament, the Clippers can take advantage of the opportunities. However, the possibility of them not making the playoffs cannot be ruled out.

On that note, here are three reasons why the LA Clippers might not make the 2021-22 NBA playoffs.

#1 Overall poor production outside of Paul George

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers celebrates a three pointer

The LA Clippers are currently ranked 26th in offensive rating, a significant contrast from their fourth-placed ranking last season. Paul George has been exceptional for the Clippers, but he is currently a one-man army.

It is bizarre to imagine a player scoring 42 points, but losing the game by 19 points. That was the case in the LA Clippers' last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers. George recorded 42 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but was not able to rally the team to victory.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Paul George tonight:



42 points

8 rebounds

15/24 FG

6/9 3PT Paul George tonight:42 points 8 rebounds 15/24 FG6/9 3PT https://t.co/lDH3GEqbiF

Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, and Eric Bledsoe, all starters, combined for 16 points and all shot 25% and below from the field. If things continue in this manner, there is no way the Clippers will finish in the top ten.

#2 The LA Clippers are the league's worst rebounders

Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers.

Rebounding is an important aspect of the game but the LA Clippers also seem to be failing woefully at it. They are currently ranked dead-last in total rebounds with a total of 205 in five games.

The Clippers have the better ranking in offensive rebounds (26th) compared to their defensive rebounds (29th). They have successfully grabbed 42 boards on the offensive end. Defensively, they have failed to clean the glass effectively, giving their opponents opportunities to get second-chance buckets.

Failure to grab rebounds on both ends of the court will cost them dearly down the stretch. A team that cannot successfully box out and prevent second opportunities does not have any business reaching the playoffs because they will have a humiliating run.

#3 Kawhi Leonard will be out for the better part of the season

Injured player Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers.

With everything going wrong with the LA Clippers, they will need a savior to inspire some changes, but Kawhi Leonard will not be returning anytime soon. "The Klaw" underwent surgery in July to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, sidelining him indefinitely.

According to CBSSports NBA injury report, he is expected to be out until at least March 1. That means the Clippers will have to figure out a way to win a good number of the 62 games they will play before his return.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Lawrence Frank says ‘no one knows' time frame for Kawhi Leonard's return from ACL injury when asked if Leonard might play this season espn.com/nba/story/_/id… Lawrence Frank says ‘no one knows' time frame for Kawhi Leonard's return from ACL injury when asked if Leonard might play this season espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Leonard is undoubtedly a one-of-a-kind talent and can hit the ground running. But the LA Clippers' chances of winning in his absence are slim, and they could as well be out of the playoff race before his return.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra