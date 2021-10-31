3 reasons why New Orleans Pelicans might not make the playoffs for the 2021-22 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings after a horrid start to their 2021-22 NBA season. In seven games, they've only managed one victory.

Although it's still very early in the season, the New Orleans Pelicans have not played with any real conviction. Scoring baskets has been a problem right off the bat for them, as only a few players have scored consistently.

Jonas Valanciunas played a key role in helping the Memphis Grizzlies reach the 2021 NBA playoffs. That was why he was traded for Steven Adams, who was not a good fit playing alongside Zion Williamson. While Valanciunas is doing his job diligently, it might not be enough to rally the New Orleans Pelicans to the number of wins needed to secure a playoff berth.

Considering what we've seen so far, the chances of the New Orleans Pelicans reaching the playoffs appear slimmer with each passing day. A play-in appearance, at the very least, was expected from them. But that might not be the case considering how poorly they have performed so far.

On that note, here are three reasons why the New Orleans Pelicans might not make the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 The New Orleans Pelicans' defensive struggles have continued

Jonas Valanciunas (#17) of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans finished 22nd in defensive rating last season, allowing 114.9 points per game (24th). Unfortunately, they have not gotten any better at that end this season, as they are currently ranked 26th in defensive rating.

Valanciunas has done a decent job cleaning the glass and protecting the rim. But the New Orleans Pelicans have done a horrid job protecting the perimeter. In the seven games they've played this season, their opponents have shot at 39% from beyond the arc.

For a team that hopes to feature in the playoffs, they need to fortify their defense. Making stops is imperative regardless of the offensive firepower the team might have.

#2 Overreliance on Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson (#1) of the New Orleans Pelicans

It is clear the New Orleans Pelicans have lost so many games early in the 2021-22 season because of Zion Williamson's absence. The 21-year-old is the cornerstone of the franchise, but the Pelicans will need to figure out a way to stay effective without him on the floor.

Williamson has struggled with staying healthy in his last two seasons. That is why the New Orleans Pelicans need to figure out other outlets with regards to boosting their offense. He played in only 24 games in his rookie season, and featured in 61 last season. A foot injury has sidelined him this season, but he is expected to make a full return on November 3, at the earliest.

Brandon Ingram has risen to the occasion, and put up big numbers so far. He is averaging 25 points, but was absent in their 123-117 wire-to-wire loss to the New York Knicks due to a hip injury. With both players out, the New Orleans Pelicans do not stand a chance against most of the teams in the league.

#3 Poor bench production

Willy Hernangomez #9 (R) and Kira Lewis Jr. (#13) of the New Orleans Pelicans

To avoid the risk of sustaining severe injuries, coaches opt to regulate the minutes of their key players. Bit the result is sometimes less than pleasing because of the drop in production. That is the case with the New Orleans Pelicans this season, as the bench unit has struggled to get points on the scoresheet.

No bench player for the New Orleans Pelicans has scored in double digits except for Kira Lewis, who scored 12 points against the Knicks. The overreliance on the starting unit could come at a cost down the stretch.

It appears highly unlikely the New Orleans Pelicans would go on a winning run and turn their fortunes around. Nonetheless, they have made a lot of adjustments to make they make an appearance in the playoffs this season.

