3 reasons why Philadelphia 76ers can be a legitimate threat in the East even without Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers always have something going on, and this offseason, Ben Simmons and his unwillingness to report to training camp or merely communicate with the Philadelphia 76ers dominated the summer not just in Philadelphia, but worldwide. Uncertainty hovers over the Philadelphia 76ers and if Ben Simmons never plays another minute for the Philadelphia 76ers, the organization must find a way to retain the winning culture that has become this current Philadelphia 76ers iteration. Can this be accomplished with all that swirls in Philadelphia? Will the Philadelphia 76ers be able to contend in an Eastern Conference becoming more and more powerful by the offseason?

Philadelphia 76ers drama

Philadelphia, the sixth largest media market, has its own sense of fandom. That fandom rules the city with a Rocky Balboa statuesque fist, and when players, coaches and front offices get on the Philadelphia fans' bad side? Metaphorical snowballs from Broad Street become heat seeking cannon balls. Ben Simmons is the current object of ire, and until the situation is resolved with Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers' front office, the fans in Philly will not rest. That being said, let's take a look at three reasons why the 76ers can be a threat in the East without Ben Simmons.

#3 Find more teammates like Joel Embiid

Michael K-B @therealmikekb ESPN @espn Embiid was there for Ben Simmons as he made his first three 😄 Embiid was there for Ben Simmons as he made his first three 😄 https://t.co/NFeC2m24Iu Look how happy Embiid was for Simmons man. A good teammate. twitter.com/espn/status/11… Look how happy Embiid was for Simmons man. A good teammate. twitter.com/espn/status/11…

It is evident that Joel Embiid loves Philly and playing for the 76ers. Every chance he gets he speaks to challenging himself to become the best he can be so fans have a semblance of satisfaction. He interacts with them as much as anybody has in Philly and seems to be fueled by their passion. It's not that the Philadelphia 76ers have a lack of great teammates, yet the unapologetic admiration that Joel Embiid has for the city of Philadelphia is special. Joel Embiid will be one of the most beloved athletes the city has ever had, and if that passionate ambition from him rubs off on the rest of the team, Philadelphia will be fine moving forward.

#2 Andre Drummond fules the Philadelphia 76ers

When Philadelphia lost future NBA Hall of Famer Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was only right for Philadelphia to pluck Andre Drummond, formerly of the Lakers. Drummond is more of a traditional center that will spell Joel Embiid just enough for defenses to respect what Philadelphia will be able to do down low. He's not as athletic as he once was, yet Andre Drummond will take up space, score in the paint and rebound on both ends of the glass. It would not be out of the ordinary to see both Drummond and Joel Embiid on the floor given Embiid's outside shooting touch.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz Andre Drummond ATE in his preseason debut with the Philadelphia 76ers! 📊 19 PTS, 14 REB, 4 BLK, 3 AST, 6/9 FGM, 24 MINRaptors rookie Scottie Barnes: 13 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST How will Drummond do in Philly? 🤔 Andre Drummond ATE in his preseason debut with the Philadelphia 76ers! 📊 19 PTS, 14 REB, 4 BLK, 3 AST, 6/9 FGM, 24 MINRaptors rookie Scottie Barnes: 13 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST How will Drummond do in Philly? 🤔 https://t.co/ZJXt9AIJmb

#1 Remain patient Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers has put on the best face he can this offseason. It will be difficult for a potential Hall of Fame coach to go through something beyond his control in a city that simply wants to win. Finishing 49-23 and atop the Eastern Conference, there was no reason to believe Philly would not contend this season if the roster remained intact. Now that Philadelphia has no idea what will happen to Ben Simmons, the only recourse is to trudge along and employ the next man-up mindset. Fans will see multiple lineups that will change weekly until the Sixers figure it out.

Doc Rivers thinks Shake Milton spaces the floor and runs the show better than Tyrese Maxey, and if he is unsure what Tyrese Maxey can do at least at the beginning of the season, Milton will have to be the next man to step up. Doc Rivers' rotation will have to be stellar if Simmons doesn't return and a trade is delayed. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey will have to take up more of the scoring load to offset the constant pressure Joel Embiid will have on his back to play MVP caliber ball the entire year. Play Paul Reed Doc Rivers, play Paul ReeWhile we are sure that will transpire, as the fan heat turns up, Doc Rivers will have to coach one of his better years for the Philadelphia 76ers to continue to contend among the elite of the Eastern Conference.

