3 reasons why Philadelphia 76ers will benefit from Damian Lillard trade

Among the many teams to express interest in Damian Lillard this summer is the Philadelphia 76ers. They have a disgruntled star of their own, and are looking to make some major changes. On top of that, Daryl Morey has a long reputation of hunting star trades.

Led by the reigning MVP Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team looking to win a title. That said, it's not surprising to see them make a call regarding Damian Lillard.

For Philadelphia, there are many reasons why they should pursue Lillard. Here are some of the biggest positives if they were able to acquire the Portland Trail Blazers star.

Reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers would benefit from Damian Lillard trade:

1) Ending the James Harden saga

The biggest positive from a Damian Lillard trade would be putting an end to the James Harden saga. For the second time in as many years, the Philadelphia 76ers have a disgruntled star who is demanding a change of scenery.

Like most teams, the 76ers will need multiple teams to help facilitate a Lillard trade. In doing so, Daryl Morey could also find a new home for his star point guard. After opting in to his player option this offseason, Harden requested a trade to the LA Clippers.

Heading into a new season, the 76ers don't want this drama hanging over their heads. Acquiring Lillard not only brings new energy to the team, but removes the glaring problem in the locker room as well.

2) Bringing in a proven playoff performer

In the Joel Embiid era, the 76ers had a difficult time to get past the second round of the playoffs. Part of this stems from some lackluster performances come the postseason. Everyone remembers Ben Simmons' performance against the Atlanta Hawks, and Harden's recent blunder against the Boston Celtics.

If Philadelphia was able to bring in Damian Lillard, they'd be putting a proven playoff performer next to the star center. Over the years, the All-Star guard has had countless memorable moments. Most notably, his series-ending shot over Paul George to eliminate the OKC Thunder.

As someone who is capable of elevating their game in the big moments, Lillard is the perfect star to help Embiid and the 76ers get over the hump.

3) Going all in on Embiid's window

The last reason why Philadelphia would benefit from a Damian Lillard trade has to do with their star player. If Morey pulled off a trade of this magnitude, he'd be showing his star center he is fully committed on maximizing his prime years.

Along with Harden, Tyrese Maxey would also likely be included in this potential blockbuster. Parting ways with the rising star means they'd be going all in on contending for the next three to four years.

When Harden first requested a trade, Embiid became a big name thrown around in terms of stars who could be on the move. Teams are monitoring his situation, but this is a way to put away any and all doubt. If the 76ers were able to bring in Lillard, Embiid would have a loyal star next to him. Plus, they both share the same desire to capture their first championship. These are factors that are sure to keep the MVP in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future.