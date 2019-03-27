3 reasons the OKC Thunder should consider bringing Carmelo Anthony back

Carmelo Anthony lasted just a season with the Oklahoma City Thunder

On the eve of the 2017/18 NBA season, Carmelo Anthony completed a stunning move to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 10-time All-Star arrived from the New York Knicks in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a second round pick, and Anthony's arrival immediately signalled the beginning of the 'OK3' era.

However, despite the high expectations upon his arrival, Anthony's time in Oklahoma City was widely viewed as a huge disappointment, and in a cost-cutting move, the veteran was traded away after just 12 months. Nevertheless, Melo will once again be on the lookout for a new team next season, and here are three reasons why the Thunder should at least consider bringing him back.

#3 Bench Role

Carmelo Anthony refused to come off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Just weeks into his spell with the Thunder, Anthony was asked by a reporter if he would be willing to come off the bench. Melo responded by laughing at the question while asserting that he would be starting for the Thunder.

Nevertheless, as the season progressed, calls continued for the veteran to lead the Thunder from the bench, although Melo continued to start. Eventually, during the Thunder's first-round series loss to the Utah Jazz, Melo's minutes were drastically reduced, yet the veteran remained defiant, reaffirming that the bench was not an option:

'Yeah, I'm not sacrificing no bench role, So, that's out of the question. I think everybody knows that I've sacrificed kind of damn near everything. Family, moving here by myself, sacrificed my game for the sake of the team, and was willing to sacrifice anything and everything in order for this situation to work out.

Anthony was soon traded away and to the surprise to everyone, he finally agreed to appear from the Houston Rockets bench. This change in mentality has resulted in Anthony becoming a much more appealing prospect, and there is no doubting that the 34-year-old could make a much bigger impact from the Thunder bench than he did during his season of starting for the team.

