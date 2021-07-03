3 reasons why the Utah Jazz must re-sign Mike Conley in NBA free agency

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley faces a big decision in the offseason as the side's veteran leader enters free agency. Having proven he can still be an elite floor general at 33 years of age, he will certainly have an array of suitors lining up to lure him out of Utah.

Conley was instrumental in the franchise's success this year and had the most effective season on offense of his career. For only the third time, he averaged a shooting accuracy of over 40% from both the field and from downtown throughout the campaign with his 41.2% of threes made a personal best.

Why the Utah Jazz should make a concerted effort to retain Mike Conley

If the Utah Jazz want to continue to be successful in a stacked Western Conference, they should focus on keeping the status quo. Injuries may have caused their playoff elimination, but the franchise shouldn't be concerned with shaking things up.

Mike Conley provides consistent scoring and is a safe ball-handler who can orchestrate an offense. While it may be challenging for the Utah Jazz to keep him, him staying around should be high on the list of priorities for the organization's hierarchy this summer.

#3 He may agree to a cheaper deal to stay in Utah

Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

Mike Conley has, on numerous occasions, expressed his love for the Utah Jazz franchise. Quite rightly too, as he hasn't played on as good a team in the NBA since the Memphis Grizzlies side that reached the Western Conference Finals in 2013.

He has built an affiliation with the city and the fanbase and when his $30m-a-year contract comes to an end in the summer, the Jazz will be able to save some money. Granted they will already be in luxury tax territory, but Conley's worth in the free agency market and his injury history will likely lower the offers he could receive.

Joe Ingles, on recruiting Mike Conley to stay: "I was talking to him a little last night hoping I could get some little answer out of him. … I'll do whatever's in my power. … Everyone saw the impact he had on our group." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) June 19, 2021

That puts the Utah Jazz in a great position to bring Mike Conley back for another season. He has clearly settled at the franchise and will likely be keen to spend his last few years of prime basketball playing for a championship contender.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar