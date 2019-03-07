×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Alex Abrines will return to the Oklahoma City Thunder next season

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
930   //    07 Mar 2019, 07:49 IST

Alex Abrines exited the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 9th
Alex Abrines exited the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 9th

After spending four years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Abrines was released by the franchise last month. Abrines' release came after he had played just twice in a six-week period, and for much of the season, he had been listed as missing from games due to 'personal reasons'.

Neither Abrines or the Thunder have since revealed the exact reason behind his exit, although the Spaniard's departure was still a major surprise having already established himself as an important part of Billy Donovan's rotation plans.

Nevertheless, while Abrines will not feature again this season, it's not impossible that a return to OKC will not happen in the future. Here, we take a look at three reasons why Abrines could rejoin the team ahead of the 19/20 campaign:

#3 Shooters are costly and hard to find

Abrines provided a regular threat from beyond the arc for OKC
Abrines provided a regular threat from beyond the arc for OKC

While Abrines wasn't shooting the ball particularly well in the build-up to his release last month, the Spaniard has proven himself to be the Thunder's best catch-and-shoot player over the last three years. During the previous two seasons, he shot 38% from beyond the arc, and during last year's disappointing playoff defeat by the Utah Jazz, Abrines' accuracy shot up to an impressive 46%.

The 25-year-old's numbers dropped to a career-low 32% this season, however, when in- form, Abrines was far and away the Thunder's second best shooter from range after MVP candidate Paul George.

Evidently, the NBA is moving more towards the three-game than ever before, and long-range shooters are viewed as incredibly valuable assets. Due to this, the Thunder will find it hard to replace Abrines' range in the summer, and the most likely outcome is that the team will turn to the Spaniard once again.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Alex Abrines NBA Players NBA Rumors
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
NBA Trade Window: 3 Oklahoma City Thunder players who could be set for a surprise trade this month
RELATED STORY
3 Oklahoma City Thunder players who need to be given more minutes
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade Rumors: 3 players who could leave the Thunder ahead of the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
Oklahoma City Thunder News: Markieff Morris could be available to make his Thunder debut later this week
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 reasons why Paul George is now the Thunder's most important player
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade Rumours: 3 players that will stay with the Thunder this week
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Players whose careers blossomed after leaving Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade Rumours: 3 things to expect before the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: The 3 worst contracts on the OKC Thunder roster
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us