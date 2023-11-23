The beef between Scott Foster and superstar guard Chris Paul continued on Wednesday, as the veteran NBA referee gave a couple of technical fouls to the latter for arguing late in the second quarter, which resulted in the Golden State Warriors' guard getting ejected.

After the game, which the Warriors lost (115-123), Chris Paul said that it has become 'personal' with Scott Foster and talked in more detail about what has happened between the two.

“It’s personal. We had a situation some years ago and it’s personal. The league knows, everybody knows. There’s been a meeting and all that. It’s just a situation with my son. I’m OK with a ref saying whatever — just don’t use a tech to get your point across," Chris Paul said afterwards, via Associated Press.

With that in mind, we take a look at three referees' bizarre records vs NBA superstars, featuring Foster and Paul.

3 referees' Bizarre records vs NBA superstars ft Scott Foster and Chris Paul

#3 - Tony Brothers and LeBron James

LeBron James (right) has a 69.3 winning percentage with Tony Brothers (left) as an official (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tony Brothers should be one of LeBron James' best referees. The reason is that James has the highest winning percentage when Brothers officiates his games.

LeBron James has a 69.3 winning percentage with Tony Brothers as an official (via Basha Bears Basketball), which means that he wins seven out of 10 games when the veteran referee is an official.

#2 - Scott Foster and James Harden

Scott Foster has reportedly had a feud with James Harden as well. Harden has even requested that Foster doesn't officiate any Houston Rockets games again.

"Scott Foster, man. I never really talk about officiating or anything like that, but just rude and arrogant," Harden said back in February of 2019, via Bleacher Report.

"It's lingering, and it's something that has to be looked at for sure. For sure, it's personal. For sure. I don't think he should be able to even officiate our games anymore, honestly."

Per Action Network, the superstar of the Clippers has won only twice over 12 playoff games he has played with Scott Foster as an official. With the Clippers a favorite to reach the playoffs and fight for the championship, it remains to be seen if Harden's 2-10 record will get worse.

#1 - Scott Foster and Chris Paul

The feud between Scott Foster and Chris Paul started back in his time with the Clippers (2011-2017). And based on what happened on Wednesday, it looks set to continue in the future as well.

Since 2008, Paul has won only three of the 20 postseason games he has played with Foster as part of the officiating crew. This 3-17 record is even worse than Harden's 2-10 playoff record.