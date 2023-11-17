Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 17, 2023

The Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers matchup is among the 11 games that the NBA has prepared for Friday, Nov. 17. This will be the first time that the two teams lock horns this season. The Clippers have won their last seven encounters against the Rockets.

The Houston Rockets are on a roll, winning their last six games. They now have a 6-3 record for the season and have a chip on their shoulder going up against former franchise player James Harden.

However, it is not the same for the LA Clippers as they are riding a six-game losing streak and have suffered a fifth straight loss since acquiring Harden via trade. Their most recent matchup was against the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Clippers by three points.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers game takes place inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Tip-off begins at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the live television broadcast is granted to Bally Sports SoCal and Space City Home Network. The online livestream can be watched through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Rockets (+195) vs Clippers (-235)

Spread: Rockets +5.5 (-110) vs -5.5 Clippers (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets (u218.5) vs Clippers (o218.5)

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Preview

There are only two players on the injury list for the LA Clippers. One is Mason Plumlee, who is nursing a knee injury and will return to the team by mid-January. Brandon Boston Jr. is also out and his quadriceps injury should heal by late November.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets will be missing the services of rookie Amen Thompson, who is still out with an ankle injury. Veteran guard Victor Oladipo is also out and has no timeline yet for his return.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Predicted lineups

Since James Harden joined the LA Clippers, he has been a starter along with Russell Westbrook. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Ivica Zubac sum up Ty Lue's starting five for this team.

On the other hand, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet are the starting backcourt for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Dillon Brooks compose the front court for coach Ime Udoka.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

The NBA props for James Harden are very interesting as he is given 16.5 points. With something to prove against this former team, he should break this scoring mark easily.

Jalen Green also wants to prove something as the new face of the Houston Rockets. He is given 19.5 points on the props and should aim to go beyond the mark as well.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Prediction

This is going to be an interesting matchup as one team is looking to prolong its winning streak while the other is aiming to end its losing streak. Expect the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets to go all out, and the total should go over.

Meanwhile, the spread of 5.5 points should be closer. Expect a dogfight in the end and the spread is more inclined to be under.