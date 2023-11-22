LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and betting tips | November 22, 2023

The LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is one of the 14 games that the NBA prepared for November 22. This is going to be the third meeting between the Clippers and Spurs this 2023-24 season. The Clippers have an upper edge in all the games this season and the Spurs have not won against them for the last six encounters.

The LA Clippers are on back-to-back wins and they hope to get into their first winning streak since trading for James Harden. Their record is now 5-7 and they placed 11th in the NBA Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are now on a nine-game losing streak and will do whatever it takes to avoid another loss. The last time they won was way back in November 2 against the Phoenix Suns.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs game will begin at exactly 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. BSN has the television broadcast rights for this matchup and the online live stream is made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Clippers (-380) vs Spurs (-300)

Spread: Clippers -8.5 (-110) vs +8.5 Spurs (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers (u231.5) vs Spurs (o231.5)

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The LA Clippers still have the same players on the injury list. Brandon Boston Jr. is set to return by early December, while Mason Plumlee will take until mid-January to heal his knee injury.

On the other side of the fence, the San Antonio Spurs have only one player in the IL. Devin Vassell is marked as 'questionable' to play against the Clippers with his lingering groin injury.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted lineups

The LA Clippers in their last game had James Harden and Terrence Mann in the backcourt, with Russell Westbrook being the sixth man. Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George round up the starting five.

Without Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie is the starting point guard and he joins Jeremy Sochan as the team's starting guards. Zach Collins has been the starting center for the Spurs while Victo Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson are the forwards.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

James Harden has been given an NBA prop of 17.5 points for this game. In the team's last game against the Spurs, he only had 13 points and was more of a facilitator. The former league MVP going over is likely and we see Harden playing better this time.

Victor Wembanyama on the NBA props is at 18.5 points and during their last game, he was not able to reach double-digit figures. With the defensive frontcourt of the Clippers, it will be hard for Wemby to go over and we see that happening again.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers matchup went under just a few games ago and it should be the same story for this encounter. The spread has been covered as well but even if the Spurs put up a fight, it won't be as close. The spread should be covered as well and another dominating victory by the Clippers awaits.