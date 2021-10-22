3 Sacramento Kings players who could be the key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

Ending their 15-year NBA playoff hiatus would be a significant achievement for the Sacramento Kings. The competition in the West is stiff, but the Kings could make a surprise postseason appearance like the Memphis Grizzlies did last season.

A victory in their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season should be a huge boost as they strive to make the postseason. The NBA has returned to its 82-game schedule, and has retained the play-in tournament. That means the Sacramento Kings have a decent chance of reaching the playoffs.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Sacramento Kings hold on to a season opening win in Portland over the Trail Blazers behind a career high from Harrison Barnes. Hear from De'Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Buddy Hield & Luke Walton.FULL VIDEOS: abc10.com/article/sports… Sacramento Kings hold on to a season opening win in Portland over the Trail Blazers behind a career high from Harrison Barnes. Hear from De'Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Buddy Hield & Luke Walton.FULL VIDEOS: abc10.com/article/sports… https://t.co/i8PA4hvbVx

The Sacramento Kings have an exciting roster, surrounding their backcourt duo with players who could help them reach the postseason.

Richaun Holmes ended the 2020-21 season with career-high averages in points (14.2), assists (1.7) and rebounds (8.3). He has also started the new season well. While his contributions could be huge for the Kings, there are three other players who could make a greater impact this season than him.

Buddy Hield is another player who could be key for the Kings, but he will first need to fight his way back into the starting lineup. He came off the bench in their season opener, registering 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

On that note, here's a look at three players who could be key for the Sacramento Kings this season:

#3 Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton (#0) of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will look to build with Tyrese Haliburton as one of their corner pieces moving forward. He had an impressive rookie season, but failed to get off the mark in his first game of the new campaign.

Haliburton scored only two points in the Sacramento Kings' season opener. Nothing seemed to drop for the youngster, as he knocked down only one of five attempts from the field.

Nonetheless, his production level should increase down the stretch. He shot 40% on 5.1 attempts per game from beyond the arc last season. The 21-year-old has decent shooting prowess, but might just need some time to find his range.

#2 Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes (#40) of the Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes secured his spot on the Sacramento Kings' roster after an array of impressive performances in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Barnes looks like the right player for what the Kings are striving to achieve this season. He provides some much-needed spacing the team needs to allow their dynamic backcourt duo to drive through the lane.

He opened his 2021-22 campaign by recording 36 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Portland Trail Blazers. He also sank eight three-pointers in eleven attempts on the night.

#1 De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox (#5) of the Sacramento Kings

Success for the Sacramento Kings in the 2021-22 season could largely depend on how De'Aaron Fox fares during the campaign. The 23-year-old is by far their best player, so the Kings would need him to be at his best to have a chance at making the postseason.

Fox is the quickest player in the NBA, and he uses his speed at every opportunity he gets to attack the rim. He also has impressive court vision, averaging 6.4 career assists in five seasons. The 2017 fifth overall pick scored 27 points to kick off the season, recording eight assists, five rebounds and a steal on the night in his season opener.

