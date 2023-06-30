3 shooting guards the Lakers can target in free agency

The LA Lakers reached the Western Conference finals despite winning only two of their first 12 games of the season before being swept 4-0 by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

One of the main weaknesses of the Lakers throughout the season was their 3-point shooting, making just 34.6% and 33.5% from downtown in the regular and postseason, respectively. The Lakers will be looking to sign a shooting guard in free agency after parting ways with Malik Beasley.

Here are the three shooting guards the Lakers can target in free agency.

Three shooting guards for the LA Lakers to pursue

#3, Max Strus

Max Strus is an unrestricted free agent.

Max Strus was one of the best players for the Miami Heat in the regular season. Strus played 80 games, averaged 11.6 points per game and shot 41.0% from the field, including 35.0% from downtown. Strus attempted 7.0 3-pointers and converted 2.5 per game in the regular season.

Max Strus' 3-point shooting percentage has been over 40% in the regular season for the last two years. Strus is a risk-taker who consistently attempts to make 3-pointers. The Lakers struggled to attempt shots from downtown, and only two of their starters, LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell, attempted more than six 3-pointers per game.

LeBron's vision and Strus's accuracy from the 3-point line can make him a valuable addition to the Lakers, as he can add quality and depth to their bench.

#2, Donte DiVincenzo

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Donte DiVincenzo is not picking up his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and will enter unrestricted free agency, source tells ESPN. Donte DiVincenzo is not picking up his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and will enter unrestricted free agency, source tells ESPN.

Donte DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from downtown in the regular season. DiVincenzo is not only a good 3-point shooter but also a good midrange scorer. He attempted 2.3 2-point shots per game and had a 52.5% 2-point field goal percentage.

He started 36 regular-season games as a shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors, which has elite shooters like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. DiVincenzo is set to leave the Warriors and become an unrestricted free agent.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham coached him when he was an assistant coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and knows the player well. DiVinchenzo can compliment the young Lakers core well and be a great asset to the team.

#1, Caris LeVert

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished fourth in the Eastern Conference, going 51-31. Caris LeVert averaged 12.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg and 1.0 spg in the regular season. He shot 43.1% from the field, including 39.2% from downtown.

LeVert started just 30 games in the regular season but made an impact from the bench. The Lakers lacked a role player who could impact the game as a reserve LeVert can be a great role player for Los Angeles next season with his ability to impact the game even if he doesn't start.

The Lakers can offer LeVert their $12.4 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception after they declined the player options of both Malik Beasly and Mo Bamba.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is prioritizing the retention of the team's young core. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura will become restricted free agents, and the Lakers are willing to match any offer for both to retain them. The Lakers' front office will be looking to add suitable role players to challenge for the NBA championship next season.

