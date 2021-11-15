3 small forwards aged 25 or under in the NBA who have performed above expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The new NBA season has produced several entertaining moments with small forwards and others despite being in its infancy. Many household names have continued to perform at their usual standards, whilst a new set of generations have started creating legacies of their own.

Let’s take a look at some of the best small forwards in the league, aged 25 or under, that have started the season in outstanding fashion.

Three NBA small forwards aged 25 and under performing above expectations in the new season

#3 OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors is guarded by Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 5, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

OG Anunoby has been able to put up exciting performances, producing a career-best average of 19.5 points in his first 14 games of the season. That has helped launch the Raptors into ninth position in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 7-7 record.

#RingerNBA @ringernba youtu.be/TgIt8t9M-8Q OG Anunoby does art, we know this. But this year he’s not only bolstering the Raptors defense, he’s demanding your attention on offense. @KevinOConnorNBA explains how on #TheVoidNBA OG Anunoby does art, we know this. But this year he’s not only bolstering the Raptors defense, he’s demanding your attention on offense. @KevinOConnorNBA explains how on #TheVoidNBA: youtu.be/TgIt8t9M-8Q https://t.co/rbrbO2E2UB

The 24-year old small forward led the Raptors in field goals, netting 7.5-of-17.6 attempts from the field. He averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, his highest yet, surpassing the expectations of anyone who questioned his shooting from range.

His shooting accuracy has seen an improvement on all parts of the court, as he records an accuracy of 82.4% from the charity stripe, the best he has had by a long shot. The 2019 NBA champion has posted 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game as he looks to be gearing up for greater heights as he leads the Raptors.

#2 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors during their game at Spectrum Center on November 14, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Miles Bridges has been one of the sensations of the season, regardless of player position. The small forward’s brilliant performances saw him bag the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week in the opening week of the season, and he hasn’t looked back since then.

Since rising from a fringe role that saw him start 19 of 66 games for the Charlotte Hornets in the previous season. Bridges has gone on to start all 15 games for the franchise this season. This increase in minutes early in the NBA season has seen many of his records skyrocket, as the forward seems to be making better decisions this season.

The 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft has an average of 21.5 points per game in the new season, a career highest. This places him in 20th position for points per game and 10th for total points in the league. This season has also seen the forward produce his highest rebounds (7.3), assists (3.5), steals (1.7), and blocks (0.9) of his career in the opening weeks of the season.

#1 Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court prior to the start of a NBA game against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of a NBA game at Smoothie King Center on October 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Brandon Ingram made his way to the NBA in 2017, as the second overall pick as selected by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. His debut season with the Pelicans saw him average 23.8 points per game, a far cry from the 18.3 points he registered with the Lakers the previous season leading to his trade.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Brandon Ingram throws it down 😤 Brandon Ingram throws it down 😤 https://t.co/nMmIXmnDkr

Ingram started the new season on a high in the first six games before sustaining a hip injury that had him on the sidelines, missing seven games. The injury scare is over as he featured for the Pelicans in their recent win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pelicans have had a rough start to the season in the absence of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (for some part of their run). Although they have only secured two wins in 14 games played, Ingram has recorded an average of 24.1 points. The 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player has surpassed his previous career-high, taking his game a step forward with incredibly improved shooting from range.

