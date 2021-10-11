3 strengths of the Denver Nuggets that'll be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets had quite a run in the 2020-21 NBA season, finishing 2nd in the Northwest Division, third in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record and clinching a spot in the playoffs for the third season on a roll. They knocked out the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round but were swept by the Phoenix Suns in the Conference Semifinals.

The Nuggets will be looking to make bigger strides in the 2021-22 NBA season with a possible ceiling of making it to the NBA Finals, with the franchise's first MVP award holder leading the team. Below are possible strengths that could aid their success in the coming season.

Three strengths possessed by the Denver Nuggets that could help guarantee success in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 The Nuggets Big 3

Utah Jazz's Mike Conley #10 drives as Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris #11, Nikola Jokic #15, Michael Porter Jr. #1 and Jamal Murray, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 21, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Nuggets Big 3 as a strength is a no-brainer, going by the previous season's outing of the Nuggets' ultimate Big-3 and their amazing run thereafter. The Nuggets were obvious title threats until their campaign run was marred by a torn ACL in one of their Big 3s - Jamal Murray. They put up a good fight though, with Nikola Jokic leading the team past the first round of the playoffs.

There's no schedule as to when Murray will return to the floor, but going by a typical 12 months recovery timeline, he might miss a good chunk of games in the 2021-22 NBA season. If the Nuggets can put up some good outings pending when Murray recovers completely and returns, they could go the whole distance.

With Michael Porter Jr. signing a five-year contract extension, it is clear the Nuggets are looking to solidify the Big 3 for as long as they can.

