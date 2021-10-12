3 strengths of the LA Lakers that could be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

Considering how the LA Lakers have built their roster in the 2021 offseason, it is clear they are looking to win the NBA championship for the second time in three years. Things fell apart for the franchise last season, where they got eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. But they have made moves to turn things around this offseason.

It was an all-around struggle for the LA Lakers during the second half of the season, as they had to play without their superstar duo. While they maintained their defensive strength, they failed to make any noise offensively.

The time for change had come, and the LA Lakers' front office embraced that wholeheartedly. Only three players from the 2020-21 roster will feature for the Lakers in the upcoming season.

The Laker Files @LakerFiles One year ago today the Lakers brought the trophy back to LA, winning their 17th championship 🏆LeBron earned his 4th Finals MVP after averaging 29.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 8.5 APG on 59.1/41.7/66.7 splits 💍 One year ago today the Lakers brought the trophy back to LA, winning their 17th championship 🏆LeBron earned his 4th Finals MVP after averaging 29.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 8.5 APG on 59.1/41.7/66.7 splits 💍 https://t.co/xXxh9rs2sI

Meanwhile, the goal for the LA Lakers for the 2021-22 NBA season will be to win their 18th title. It will not be an easy ride, as they might have to square off against the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, the Lakers are formidable enough to go all the way this season.

On that note, here are three strengths of the LA Lakers that could be key to their success this season:

#1 The LA Lakers have scoring options

Carmelo Anthony (#7) of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' 2021 playoff campaign was difficult to watch, because of their offensive struggles. Outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers did not do much scoring.

They were exposed when AD and LBJ were sidelined for long periods. The LA Lakers lost Davis on Valentine's day to a calf strain and Achilles aggravation, while James hurt his ankle shortly after.

It took no time for the LA Lakers to plummet in the Western Conference standings despite making a good start. Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma were tasked with leading the team to victories, but failed to deliver. That resulted in the Lakers competing in the play-in tournament for a chance at playoff action.

Frank Vogel and Rob Pelinka wasted no time in the offseason trying to remedy that. The LA Lakers courted some of the most efficient scorers in what was almost a total team overhaul.

Carmelo Anthony stands out on the list of acquired scorers because of how efficient the veteran is. He is one of two active players in the top ten of the NBA's all-time scoring leaderboard. In 18 seasons, he has made ten All-Star appearances, led the league in scoring once, and averaged 23 points per game in his career.

Efficient three-point shooters like Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington were also brought in to help contribute, especially from the three-point land. Monk has been exceptional for the LA Lakers so far this preseason, donning the purple and gold with pride and delivering scintillating performances.

