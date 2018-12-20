3 talking points as the Oklahoma City Thunder walk past the Sacramento Kings 132-113

Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings

In a Western Conference match, the Oklahoma City Thunder went head-to-head against the Sacramento Kings to improve their win streak to 3. They have been playing some of their best basketball this year and their best players also look in top form.

The match-up between Russell Westbrook and De’Aaron Fox was a very highly touted one and this encounter was worth it. Both of them had a good game. While Westbrook had a triple-double, Fox also notched up a double-double of points and assists.

Fox has been averaging 18.2 points throughout the season with 48 percent efficiency from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc. While Westbrook has had a quiet year with just 21 points per game on just 43 percent shooting.

With all that in mind, let’s have a look at top 3 talking points

#3. Can any team stop Paul George?

Paul George passing the ball

As we can see Paul George is having a career-defining year. Since his horrific injury with his national team, we have never seen him play this good. And he’s the number one reason behind the Thunder’s success this year.

Today also he took the team on his back and delivered for them. He racked in 43 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists on 15-27 shooting. He was all over the floor for the Thunder and inspired other teammates as well to show up and get an easy victory.

When George made the decision to stay with the Thunder, everyone was sceptical that he might be making a mistake, assuming he doesn’t gel well with Westbrook and all that.

But he’s proving all those doubters wrong with amazing numbers of 25.5 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.1 steals with a shooting efficiency of 45 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from behind the arc. Those are amazing numbers and it will be interesting to see how far can he take the Thunder.

