3 teams which can win the FIBA World Cup 2023

The quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup are set and will start tomorrow with two knockout games: Lithuania vs. Serbia and Italy vs. USA. There are two more knockout games on Wednesday with Germany facing Latvia and a must-watch Canada-Slovenia matchup.

But which of these eight teams can win the FIBA World Cup? The odds still favor the United States despite suffering their first loss of the tournament against Lithuania on Sunday.

Canada has the second-best odds after eliminating defending champions Spain in the final game of the second round. Germany and Lithuania are the only undefeated teams left and have the chance to sweep their way into their first-ever FIBA World Cup title.

Teams that could lift the FIBA World Cup trophy

Let's take a look at three nations that could win the 2023 FIBA World Cup, regardless of the odds.

It should be noted that Team USA winning the tournament is a given since they are the odds-on favorite to win the gold medal. So they are excluded from this shortlist of potential winners of the tournament.

#3 Latvia

Latvia is the least favored team to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, the Baltic country has been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament despite not having star forward Kristaps Porzingis. They have wins over powerhouse teams such as Spain and France in the first two rounds.

Their only loss came against Canada in a blowout but Latvia is capable of getting hot at any point of a game. They have great shooters, who move really well off the ball. They also share the rock the right way, playing beautiful basketball. They might not have the pure talent but their basics might just be enough to make history.

#2 Germany

Germany is one of two undefeated teams remaining at the FIBA World Cup. Most of their five wins are blowouts, except their game against Australia. They have dominated teams using their passing and ability to find the open man.

Dennis Schroder serves as the leader of the team and the go-to guy who is not afraid to take shots in clutch time. They have been dominant despite the injury to Franz Wagner, who was supposed to have a great tournament. Wagner remains doubtful due to an ankle injury.

#1 Canada

Canada has the most number of NBA players on their roster outside of Team USA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be the best player in the tournament, helping the team reach the quarterfinals and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. They also have some momentum from eliminating the defending World Champions.

Another reason why they might have the edge over other teams, including the United States, is their roster construction. Canada's roster has one superstar in Gilgeous-Alexander, with RJ Barrett as a good second option and the rest are great role players.

They know their roles within the Canada roster and it's similar to their roles in the NBA. Unlike the USA players, who are not used to playing limited minutes or being second-fiddle to someone. The Americans are still the most talented but Canada has all the tools to lift the trophy.

