3 Teams that are a dark horse in the race to make a trade for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons

Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers' exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs, Ben Simmons has been constantly mentioned among NBA trade rumors. The point-forward looked a shadow of his usual self in the semi-finals series against the Atlanta Hawks, failing to deliver on both ends of the court.

However, Simmons is a player who possesses the qualities to be one of the best players in the league, and it won't be a surprise if multiple teams are interested in acquiring his services this summer.

3 Teams that have an outside chance of landing Ben Simmons in the 2021 NBA offseason

Ben Simmons' shooting and ability to score have been questioned since his first year in the league. However, his playmaking and defense remain top-notch, and a team with the right peripheral talent can get the best out of Simmons, even with his limited skill-set.

Here are three teams who are dark horse candidates in the possible Ben Simmons sweepstakes:

#3 - Minnesota Timberwolves

A file photo from the Minnesota Timberwolves's match against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves had another year to forget as the team finished their regular season in the bottom half of the Western Conference. The only silver lining of the Wolves' season was the emergence of Anthony Edwards, who put in a Rookie of the Year performance in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

The Timberwolves are looking to get back in the mix for the playoffs, and a trade for Ben Simmons might just help them do that. A trade package consisting of point guard D'Angelo Russell, swingman Malik Beasley and a bunch of picks might just be enough to convince the Philadelphia 76ers front office.

If the hypothetical trade does indeed go through, the Timberwolves setup will include the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Ben Simmons and rising talent Anthony Edwards. Towns' shooting prowess will allow Simmons to play his natural game, and a two-man pick-and-roll between the two stars could prove to be a lethal combination for years to come.

The D'Angelo Russell trade hasn't exactly worked out for the Wolves thus far, and acquiring Simmons could turn out to be a much better alternative for them.

#2 - San Antonio Spurs

File photo of the San Antonio Spurs' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

There are doubts about whether DeMar DeRozan would like to continue with the San Antonio Spurs going into the 2021-22 campaign. DeRozan is a free agent and might explore other options in the summer. However, if the 31-year-old agrees to a sign-and-trade with the Spurs, the franchise will have the option of constructing a convincing offer for Ben Simmons.

DeRozan, Lonnie Walker IV and a 2022 first-round pick seem like a lucrative offer, which seemingly works well for all parties involved. DeRozan will be on a contender, while Ben Simmons will be on a team with a coach who can get the best out of him.

The San Antonio Spurs have been a mediocre side since the Kawhi Leonard trade, and a player with Ben Simmons' abilities might change the trajectory of the team. The Spurs aren't known to make ambitious trades too often, but this could be an exception to that trend.

#1 - Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers in action during a Play-In Tournament game against the Washington Wizards

Following a tumultuous year which saw them get bounced out in the Play-In tournament, the Indiana Pacers' management is now making ruthless decisions. Head coach Nate Bjorkgren was recently fired after just one year in charge, and it looks like the franchise will be open to trading for a superstar.

The Pacers could consider the option of acquiring Ben Simmons, who with scoring options and shooters around him, is a lethal alternative to have at point guard. Indiana can send TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon the Philadelphia 76ers' way, making this an extremely balanced trade.

The Indiana Pacers have now been knocked out of the first stage of the postseason in five consecutive years. This is inspite of the Pacers boasting a more than decent core in Caris LeVert, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. Adding Ben Simmons to this group will certainly make them a force to be reckoned with in the East.

