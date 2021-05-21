3 teams that could target Masai Ujiri in the upcoming off-season

Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri's future is up in the air, as he is yet to agree a new contract with the franchise. With several teams looking to revamp their rosters in the upcoming off-season, Ujiri could be on the move.

Masai Ujiri has tremendous respect for the Raptors and has spoken about how he wants to take them to the top once again. However, since last year, there has been constant speculation surrounding his future. When asked about the same, Ujiri said that his decision to re-sign with the team would depend on the conversation he has with the owners in the coming weeks.

Masai Ujiri says his conversations with ownership about what he wants to see change in Toronto will determine whether he decides to return to the Raptors next season. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 19, 2021

Masai Ujiri has been highly successful with the Toronto Raptors. He commenced his tenure with the franchise in 2013 as the general manager. Ujiri went on to become the Raptors' president of basketball operations in 2016. He played a key role in the team making the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, winning the 2019 NBA championships.

The 2021 season marked the first time the Raptors did not made the playoffs during Ujiri's stint with the franchise. With no concrete news available on Ujiri's future with the Raptors, let's have a look at three teams that could target him if he were to part ways with the Toronto Raptors.

Three teams that could turn to Masai Ujiri to turn their fortunes around:

#1 Washington Wizards

Masai Ujiri was linked with the Washington Wizards a few months back. The team has made it to the playoffs this season, but it definitely hasn't been an easy campaign for them. In Russell Westbrook, they found the perfect partner for Bradley Beal, but the Wizards need to give the do a better support cast this offseason.

Considering how remarkable Masai Ujiri was to the Raptors' turnaround since 2014 to their championship-winning run in 2019, the Wizards could immensely benefit by bringing in Ujiri. A championship run might be a long shot, but that cannot be ruled out completely.

Masai Ujiri recently emphasized about his wish to make the Raptors a championship team. If he isn't able to agree a contract extension with Toronto, he could look to make that wish come to fruition elsewhere, something the Wizards will likely be mindful of.

#2 Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes recently reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are contemplating changes to their front office. The Cavaliers endured yet another disappointing campaign, with one of the worst records in the 2020-21 NBA.

With a third straight lousy finish in the books, Cavs ownership contemplating changes to the front office, sources tell @FortyEightMins. https://t.co/5wRMDbUh2j pic.twitter.com/QAEF92gGcT — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 17, 2021

They failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight year, which is one of the primary reasons why they are considering making changes to their front office.

The Cavaliers' ownership group led by Dan Gilbert understands that the team is going through a rebuild at the moment and it would take time for that to happen. However, league sources also noted the diminishing 'stability of the front office and the culture in the locker room'.

While Masai Ujiri hasn't been linked to the Cavaliers yet, there is a possibility he could be in the foreseeable future, especially if he doesn't extend his stay in Toronto.

Moreover, the Cavaliers have a huge off-season ahead. They haven't been able to move Kevin Love and have impending contract extension decisions to be made for players like Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Considering the same, Masai Ujiri could be a solid addition to the Cavaliers and transform their fortunes.

#3 Houston Rockets

James Harden's departure saw the Houston Rockets move towards a rebuild this season.

The Houston Rockets have been a mess since James Harden handed in his trade request. The franchise had no option but to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall, but they couldn't make the most of the Harden deal either. As it appears, the Rockets are in desperate need of a revamp concerning their front office.

The coming off-season could be huge for the Rockets, as they move towards their rebuilding project. Moreover, it seems like John Wall is the next big star who could be on the move. At the moment, the only legitimate prospects the Rockets have on their roster that could help take forward a rebuild are Kevin Porter Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate.

They have a young veteran like Christian Wood on the team who has had a breakout season. So Masai Ujiri could be a great fit to take the team in a new direction.

The team is pretty much starting from scratch, so adding someone of Masai Ujiri's pedigree could help them solidly shape their future.