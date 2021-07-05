3 teams that should target Lou Williams in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Lou Williams has had his share of ups and downs this season, but it would be fair to say he has ended it on a high.

The 3-time Sixth Man of the Year winner contemplated retiring midway through the 2020-21 NBA season after being traded by the LA Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks. But after a successful campaign for his current franchise, he recently hinted via social media that he will continue playing next season.

Lou Williams will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and there have been no reports so far suggesting whether he will re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks or any other team.

He produced the goods when needed, though, and could still be a highly efficient player for playoff-contending teams next season. On that note, let's list three teams that should look to target Lou Williams in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

3 teams that could benefit by signing Lou Williams in free agency

#3 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to add more scorers and a ball-handler to the team to complement talisman Luka Doncic on the offensive end. Lou Williams could do that as well as be a solid rotation player who can come off the bebench to provide cover for Doncic.

The veteran is an experienced floor general who can help the team operate smoothly on offense and also score quick points during rough patches for the team.

34-year-old Lou Williams earned $8 million per year on the three-year deal he signed with the LA Clippers in 2018. Considering his age right now, he will likely have a cap-friendly salary, which will be crucial for the Mavericks as they look to build a contending team around Luka Doncic this offseason.

Williams has averaged more than 10 points per game since his third season in the NBA, and considering how well he performed during Trae Young's absence in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, it is a great testament to the fact that he can continue the streak.

Lou Williams in his first career #NBAPlayoffs start:

🔥 21 PTS

🔥 8 AST

🔥 7-9 FGM@ATLHawks even the #NBAECF presented by AT&T at 2-2..

Game 5 is Thursday at 8:30pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/07V3LAN74f — NBA (@NBA) June 30, 2021

The Mavericks did not have the kind of bench players that could consistently deliver on the offensive end during crunch games. Lou Williams' addition could help them massively in that regard.

