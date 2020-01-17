3 Teams that should trade for Andre Drummond | NBA Trade Deadline

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

With Detroit Piston's "Blake Griffin Dream" nearing its end, it's time for them to consider a rebuild.

Blake Griffin has found himself amid injuries all these years, and his value in the market has also taken a toll. It will not be inappropriate to say that the Pistons might look to get rid of the Big man in the near future.

Meanwhile, another season has been lost by the franchise, who can bring about something by trading Andre Drummond. The main focus of the franchise will be acquiring young assets and future picks. Drummond, who has excellent value in the trade market, can provide them with great offers.

Drummond is one of the best rim protectors in the game right now. He is the defensive backbone of the Detroit Pistons, averaging two steals and 1.8 blocks this season. On the offensive floor, he is averaging 17.3 points a game and shooting 53.1% from the field for the season.

A lot of teams are looking to fill up their center position before the trade deadline and Andre Drummond is one of the best options available. Below, we list the top three teams who should make a move for the big man.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

The Dallas Mavericks sit in sixth place in the star-studded Western Conference with a record of 25-15. The Mavs are ready to pull up their socks and be real contenders by bringing in the third piece alongside the dynamic duo of Luka-Porzingis.

Having an All-Star Center like Andre Drummond in the center will take the load off the Luka and Porzingis - also giving them much-needed protection in the paint. In return, the Mavs can offer pieces like Courtney Lee and Dwight Powell, which can fill in the positions for the Pistons. It will be a win-win situation for both the teams.

#2 Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics

The Combination of Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter might seem acceptace but is not championship material. The Boston Celtics are doing fine in third place in the East, having lost only 12 games this season. However, stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Final (if they make it up to there) will be an impossible task for this team, considering the quality of Centers. Hence, the team needs to bring in a two-way center in the lineup.

This is where they can use Andre Drummond, who can provide them enormous rim protection and better floor spacing. He can also bolster the offense of the team, scoring well above 50% from the field this season. However, a trade like this will require a player like Gordon Hayward in the deal, or else why would the Pistons be even interested. Giving away a player like Gordon Hayward - on whom the Celtics have highly invested- will be a tough call to take.

#1 Atlanta hawks

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks have won just nine games this season and sit at the last place in the Eastern Conference. The main focus of the franchise will be to rebuild the roster around their main man Trae Young - who has been a delight to watch this season.

The Hawks have been connected to the Andre Drummond trade the most this season. They are looking to bring an All-Star big man around Trae Young who looks helpless right now with little or no support from the rest of the roster.

Drummond would not only give the Hawks a properly balanced roster but also increase the quality of it in every sense. With his defensive abilities, he can protect the paint and defend against almost any big man in the league. He can also add to the offensive capabilities of the team.

In return, the Pistons can get a few talented wing players along with a future pick.