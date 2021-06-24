3 Teams that should trade for Marvin Bagley in the 2021 NBA offseason

Marvin Bagley is expected to be part of multiple NBA trade rumors in the coming days, as the Sacramento Kings center has hinted towards a summer exit from the franchise. Bagley is a versatile big who can play both the power forward and center positions, and it won't be a surprise if he is a part of numerous bids in the offseason.

2021 NBA offseason: 3 franchises that should attempt to acquire Marvin Bagley from the Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley chose to exercise the player option on his contract for the 2021-22 season, but after his recent social media activity, it wouldn't be a surprise if he requests a trade.

Here are three teams who are in need of a big, and should look to make a trade for the former second-overall pick.

#1 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat crashed out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in the first round

The Miami Heat will browse the market for a center this summer, considering the fact that Bam Adebayo is the only reliable option they have on the roster at that position. The Heat had to part ways with Meyers Leonard following a racism controversy, and since then Adebayo has been tasked with an immense workload.

The front office did sign Dewayne Dedmon to compensate for Leonard's loss and to split minutes with Adebayo at the 5, but it is unlikely the veteran will stay for another season.

Marvin Bagley is an option Erik Spoelstra's team can consider trading for. Bagley is set to make $11 million during the 2021-22 NBA season, which makes him an affordable option to have. Spoelstra likes his bigs to fill out both the 4 and 5 positions, and Bagley is of that exact mold.

However, Marvin Bagley's defense might present a huge concern for the Miami Heat, who pride themselves on being a defense-first outfit. Spoelstra is an expert schemer and will probably devise a plan to hide Bagley on defense, which means the Heat should not shy away from calling up the Kings' front office this summer.

