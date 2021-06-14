3 teams that should try to sign DeMar DeRozan in the 2021 NBA offseason

San Antonio Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan is set to attract a lot of interest in the upcoming off-season as he is an unrestricted free agent. The former Toronto Raptors man has been a pivotal part of Gregg Popovich's set-up in the last few seasons, but there is a good chance that fans might see him don new colors in the 2021/22 NBA campaign.

Three teams that should attempt to land free agent DeMar DeRozan this off-season

DeMar DeRozan is coming off a solid season in which he averaged 21 points, 4 rebounds, and close to 7 assists on 49.5% shooting from the field. DeRozan led the Spurs to a 10th-placed finish in the regular season but couldn't help them progress in the Play-In tournament.

DeRozan is a free agent this off-season and might look for a change of scenery, probably with a team that can make the playoffs or even contend for the title. With that in mind, here are three teams that should consider adding the crafty two-way guard to their ranks.

#3 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans might have to deal with the possible departure of Lonzo Ball this summer. If Ball does end up leaving, the Pelicans will have to look for a new ball-handler who can play in the backcourt. There are a few better names available than DeMar DeRozan this offseason.

DeMar DeRozan may be on the move soon, whether it be in a trade or in free agency. If he becomes a free agent, @raraiza21 thinks these 3 teams are threats to steal him from the Spurs.https://t.co/xm3IS9pLak — Air Alamo (@AirAlamo) June 11, 2021

DeRozan has elevated his playmaking since joining the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 6.2, 5.6 and 6.9 assists in the three seasons he has played with them. Lonzo Ball played the role of pure point guard for the Pelicans, and DeMar DeRozan certainly possesses the ability to take over.

DeRozan's defense does raise concerns, but partnering him with Eric Bledsoe could potentially mask his deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball.

#2 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks' struggles due to a lack of ball-handlers and a primary playmaker were quite evident in their first-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks decimated the Knicks in five games, completely shutting down the duo of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

DeMar DeRozan on being an unrestricted free agent this summer. DeMar said he has "no clue" about his future, but it's an "honor" to be a part of the Spurs organization and the treatment of him and his family has been "A-1" #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/oKkbgAUIlv — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) May 20, 2021

In comes DeMar DeRozan, a player who is adept at both creating shots for himself and his teammates. Ball's movement on offense was a major concern for Tom Thibodeau's team throughout the season. DeRozan's addition could help the former Chicago Bulls coach help solve that problem.

DeMar DeRozan could be used as a potent weapon in the post-season as well, sharing the offensive load with Barrett and Randle.

#1 Boston Celtics

NBA trade rumors indicate that the Boston Celtics front office is looking to move on from Kemba Walker following a tumultuous season that has seen a shake-up in management. Walker's exit will leave the Celtics a guard short, and DeMar DeRozan is an option they can explore in the 2021 NBA off-season.

The Celtics acquired Walker to complement the forward duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with adding offense from the point guard position. DeMar DeRozan can come in and execute a similar role in a better manner.

